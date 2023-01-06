PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners approved the county government spending for 2023 during a recent meeting.
Like other area counties, Paulding County two budgets: the largest is $23,418,403 for the county's special funds while the other is a general fund totaling $8,292,370.
The two together total $31,710,773, which represents a 1.1% over the 2022 total ($31,354,547).
The county’s 2022 general fund is 5.3% more than the 2022 total ($7,872,718).
Paulding County’s largest special funds for 2023 are:
• county engineer, $5,003,420 ($5,055,006). This includes expenditures for county highway maintenance, planning and repair.
• Board of DD, $1,604,470 ($2,244,384).
• county health insurance, $2,220,230 ($1,940,614). This represents health insurance premiums for county employees.
• library fund, $1,553,927 ($1,409,160).
• Windfarm #4, $1,008,000 ($1,008,000).
• Paulding Windfarm #3, $806,400 ($806,400).
• Paulding Windfarm #2, $698,775 ($698,775).
• Paulding County Jail maintenance, $802,273 ($733,325).
• Trishe Windfarm, $800,000 ($800,000).
• infrastructure projects, $750,000 ($250,000).
• emergency 911 service, $628,773 ($603,975).
• Paulding County Senior Center, $622,505 ($530,670).
• Blue Creek Windfarm, $592,000 ($592,000).
• real estate assessment, $451,600 ($496,853).
• Tri-County Mental Health, $429,620 ($419,870).
• county health department, $391,273 ($391,273).
• soil and water conservation, $375,708 ($274,045).
• OSU Extension Office, $361,704 ($353,600).
• child support enforcement agency, $355,000 ($355,000).
• ditch maintenance, $352,600 ($274,045) ($266,750).
• community development block grant, $250,000 ($500,000) ($500,000).
• sanitary sewer bond payment, $155,477 ($155,557) ($155,483).
The $8.2 million 2022 general fund covers many day-to-day expenditures for a number of different county departments, such as sheriff, auditor, prosecutor and recorder.
This year’s largest general fund expenditures, with 2022 budget amounts in parentheses, are:
• sheriff, $2,332,740 ($2,136,291).
• health insurance, $734,500 ($660,000).
• buildings and grounds, $580,725 ($553,000).
• county prosecutor, $408,437 ($435,412).
• Paulding County Municipal Court, $369,049 ($369,049).
• commissioners, $361,766 ($354,782).
• insurance on property, $348,850 ($344,085).
• veterans relief, $282,882 ($244,588).
• juvenile court, $282,803 ($237,300).
• auditor, $277,709 ($252,365).
• board of elections, $250,182 ($270,589).
• common pleas court, $218,649 ($178,649).
• IT services, $202,898 ($188,073).
• clerk of courts, $187,625 ($183,700).
• miscellaneous, $163,142 ($161,563).
• treasurer, $169,946 ($158,022).
• recorder, $166,758 ($157,000).
