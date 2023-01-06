Caring & Sharing

An example of a chocolate treat from Paulding County's recent "Chocolate Walk" that raised more than $10,000 for the Caring & Sharing Food Pantry building fund on Dec. 15.

 Photo courtesy of Laurie Barnes

PAULDING — A "chocolate walk" here to benefit Paulding County's Caring & Sharing Food Pantry building fund raised more than $10,000.


