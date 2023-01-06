PAULDING — A "chocolate walk" here to benefit Paulding County's Caring & Sharing Food Pantry building fund raised more than $10,000.
According to a press release issued by the organization, more than 70 varieties of beautiful and delicious chocolate treats were offered for the event held in the Youth Leadership Building at the Paulding County Fairgrounds on Dec. 15. In the end, more than $10,000 was raised in just three hours at the Chocolate Walk fundraiser for the Caring & Sharing Food Pantry building fund.
"I didn’t know what to expect," said Rita Diaz, pantry board of directors' member and secretary. "But never in my wildest dreams did I expect this. Our community is so generous. The people who planned the event, made the chocolate and bought the chocolate together have really helped us move our new building project forward."
Caring & Sharing Food Pantry is raising money to construct a new 3,900-square-foot structure at 318 N. Walnut Street in Paulding that will house its operation. The new building will include space for stock storage, client shopping, office and a client enrichment room.
By the end of 2022, the community had contributed more than 80% of the initial goal of $525,000.
The pantry is currently located at 119 South Main Street in Paulding. Its mission is to eliminate food insecurity in Paulding County by providing food and basic personal care items to those who qualify. The pantry operates based on donations of groceries and funds from individuals, churches, organizations and businesses, as well as through the support of Feeding America and the West Ohio Food Bank.
The pantry accepts donations of food and groceries when it is open on Wednesdays and Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon. Financial donations can be sent to Caring & Sharing Food Pantry Building Fund at P.O. Box 391, Paulding, OH 45879 or in care of the Paulding County Area Foundation at 101 E. Perry Street, Paulding, OH 45879.
For more information about the pantry, volunteering opportunities and fundraising activities, follow the Caring & Sharing Food Pantry on Facebook. The pantry also can be contacted by calling 419-399-9562 or emailing pauldingfoodpantry@gmail.com.
