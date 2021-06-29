PAULDING — The Paulding County Carnegie Library (PCCL) was recently awarded 50 COSI Learning Lunchbox kits to distribute to local families. The Ohio Distance Learning Initiative is an innovative program led by COSI and a collaboration of meal providers, libraries, museums, and cultural institutions across the state to deliver 50,000 free, hands-on science kits called “Learning Lunchboxes” across the state of Ohio.
Boxes will be distributed starting Thursday at the main library in Paulding as well as the PCCL branch libraries in Antwerp, Grover Hill, Oakwood and Payne. There is a limit of one kit per family. Those receiving a box must have or apply for a PCCL library card.
These boxes provide five activities aligned with Ohio’s learning standards and promote science, technology, engineering, arts, math (STEAM), culture, history, and more. The kit is designed to provide a STEM activity for five days. The Learning Lunchboxes are Space related and were created in partnership with NASA. PCCL would like those receiving the Learning Lunchboxes to share their experiences with feedback or pictures of the children as they experience the activities.
Additional information about the program can be found at https://cosi.org/zoo/item/ohio-distance-learning-initiative. Contact Ellen Williams at 419-399-2032 or ewilliams@mypccl.org if you have any questions.
