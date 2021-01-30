PAULDING — The Paulding County Carnegie Library System will open to the public on Monday. The library will still provide curbside services at all locations for those not wishing to come into the library.
Library hours are Monday and Thursday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Library hours may be adjusted due to staff availability.
All customers age 2 and older are required to wear masks. Social distancing will apply at all locations.
Materials will continue to be returned to the outside drop boxes. Library materials will be available in person or curbside.
Meeting rooms are unavailable to the public at this time. Children under 10 must be accompanied by a responsible adult. Patrons are encouraged to limit their visit to one hour or less. Public computers will be available with a time limit. Access to the genealogy center will be available by appointment.
Telephone reference is available 419-399-2032 or by calling any library location.
