PAULDING — Funds collected privately in Paulding County to help small businesses around the county were distributed last week.
Beginning in April, private individuals began inquiring about a fund to donate money to help offset lost business earnings, due to the state mandated shutdown for COVID-19, according to Paulding County Economic Development Director Tim Copsey. A joint effort among the Paulding County Area Foundation, United Way, Paulding County Vision Board and economic development board established an account that allowed donations to be collected.
Overall, $9,945 was collected to distribute locally, Copsey noted.
Notification was sent out through newspapers, social media platforms and emails. Eleven county businesses applied for the available funds which were 100% grants with no payback expected from these private donations, according to Copsey.
“The business applications included an amount they hoped to receive with some detailed information about what the funds would be used for,” Copsey stated. “There weren’t enough funds to cover all requested amounts, but the PCED Board Ad-hoc committee did a great job of getting as many funds to each business request as possible.
“There were a lot of behind-the-scenes efforts taking place by all the aforementioned entities, but the true heroes in this whole process were the blessed individuals and businesses that donated to make these funds available,” added Copsey. “I was able to distribute the checks to the businesses and see the emotion that a caring gift like this provides. It’s unfortunate that all who donated did not get to see that emotion or the thankfulness expressed firsthand. This really made a difference in people’s lives around the county.”
A small amount of funds were held back to keep the account open and active in case more funds are donated as the uncertainty of this pandemic evolves,” Copsey explained.
Those who would still like to donate for a future distribution can make checks payable to: Paulding County Area Foundation. They are asked to write in the memo: Paulding County Crisis Fund.
Those who want funds to go directly to a specific cause, also can note that information when making their donation, Copsey noted.
More information on the crisis fund can be obtained by calling 419-786-0137 or emailing Lisa McClure at pcaf@pauldingcountyareafoundation.net.
