PAULDING — The Paulding County Economic Development (PCED) Office recently hosted the third quarter Business Advisory Council (BAC) meeting at the Paulding Eagles.
PCED Director Tim Copsey opened the event by welcoming new participants and providing a brief history of the BAC. Followup and review of the summer teacher boot camp event and the business building displays at the Paulding County Fair followed.
The agenda was flipped this quarter to allow business members to share their thoughts on how future graduating students might be better prepared for the workforce, Copsey noted in a news release about the meeting. Discussion followed between businesses and school officials. Communication skills, life skills, employee housing, apprenticeships, mentoring and student tours at businesses were all discussed.
An afternoon meeting, attended by 20 individuals, representing 18 businesses from around the county, followed a morning session hosted by Northwest State Community College (NSCC). The NSCC administrative team was on hand to build a strategic plan for the new Van Wert campus curriculum, based on input from attending businesses. Many of the same discussions took place in this earlier session.
Following the BAC business input, administrative representatives from the county high schools Antwerp, Paulding and Wayne Trace, along with the Western Buckeye ESC, provided positive updates in new opportunities that encourage work partnerships with local businesses, according to Copsey.
The BAC event ended with new NSCC technical representative Tracey Campbell introducing himself and his role as the northwest Ohio community college regional business advisory council. Business representatives were then reminded that September is a Tech Cred sign up month and also received contact information for several upcoming events for contacting students at several neighboring colleges.
The final 2022 PC BAC event will be held in December at a site to be determined.
For more information about the Paulding County Business Advisory Council contact the economic development office at 419-399-8295 or office@pced.net.
