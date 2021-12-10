PAULDING, OH – The Paulding County Business Advisory Council held its fourth-quarter meeting here Thursday at the OSU Extension Office building at the Paulding County Fairgrounds.
The event was facilitated by the Paulding County Economic Development Office.
Representatives from all three county school districts (Antwerp, Paulding and Wayne Trace) along with Vantage Career Center made presentations to the business community attendees. Each discussed updates on projects at their schools that could benefit local businesses, and they offered opportunities where businesses might partner with them to have hands-on learning at each site.
Vantage provided detailed information in regard to 165 Paulding County students attending and potential visits by business representatives to visit schools and talk to students. To date one county business has taken the opportunity to visit and present to the students, according to the county's economic development director, Tim Copsey.
The theme of Thursday was workforce issues, he explained. Data and ways to overcome open employment gaps were discussed, including childcare, transportation and salary/benefits.
Copsey noted that there is continued discussion with local economic development directors within the six-county area to develop a new salary and benefits survey, but it was questioned if a Paulding County specific survey might also be warranted.
Opportunities were shared by the schools in regard to student tours at facilities around the county. One suggestion is businesses visiting the schools to explain what they do while getting students comfortable with business personnel. Thoughts were shared on senior student work release program opportunities and upcoming college summer help options as well.
The possibility of bringing back the Paulding County Career Day — canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID — was discussed. Surveys will determine if this will happen in early 2023.
Michael Schweinsberg of Paulding County's OSU Extension office presented some thoughts about a virtual reality simulator that could be used to video local manufacturing businesses and allow students to tour facilities without leaving the classroom. Ideas for funding the cost of this equipment were discussed.
Copsey also addressed Thursday's session and spoke about tying local businesses back into the county fair. For nearly a decade some of the most established county businesses have sponsored a day at the fair to allow free admission all week long, he explained. However, he noted that there have been no opportunities to have a business presence inside the fair.
This year Tim Schaeffer reached out from the fair board to the economic development office to see if collaboration can take place to get as many county businesses as possible on the fairgrounds. A free booth opportunity will be provided for businesses during fair week June 11-18 to display their production pieces, retail products, equipment they supply to the market, or simply show what they do and open employment opportunities.
These booths can be manned or unmanned. It is up to each individual business to decide, according to Copsey, who said the hope is to flood the fairgrounds with opportunities for adults and students alike to learn more about the county and increase county pride.
Persons who want to learn more about the above discussions or join the business advisory council can contact Kristen Schilt, office manager in Paulding County's economic development office, at 419-399-8295.
The next council meeting will be in March.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.