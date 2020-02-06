COLUMBUS — The Paulding County Board of Elections announced the completion of security upgrades required by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.
On June 11, 2019, LaRose issued Directive 2019-08, a comprehensive, multi-faceted security strategy for local boards that provides the redundancy required of a strong election system infrastructure. Counties had until Jan. 31 to complete the secretary’s requirements. The effort has made Ohio the national leader in election security.
The directive included a checklist of 34 separate requirements that must be met in order to be considered compliant. The specifics of the checklist essentially serve as Ohio’s detailed defense plan against adversaries who seek to disrupt the elections. The requirements fall under five separate sectors:
• physical security assessments and improvements
• background checks of personnel
• secure website and email domains
• cyber-attack detection, system hardening and network defense
• security training
“The voters in Paulding County should be proud of their local boards of election for successfully embracing such a big challenge,” said LaRose. “By elevating their defensive posture, they’ve helped make Ohio a national model for election security.”
In January of 2017, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) designated election infrastructure as part of the nation’s critical infrastructure. By its very nature, each and every election system is vulnerable to ever changing security environments. By implementing this elevated security posture that is a model for the nation, Ohio will be in the best possible standing to deter any threats to the election system, both foreign and domestic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.