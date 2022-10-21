PAULDING — The leadership of Paulding County's board of elections office is finally settled following a meeting earlier this week.
Lana Adams, a Republican, was elevated from deputy director to director while Sarah Krouse, a former full-time clerk and Democrat, was named deputy director.
(Each Ohio county's elections board has four members in addition to the office's director and deputy director positions. These are divided evenly between Republicans and Democrats.)
"This is first day that felt like a normal day, just because of losing 75% of our office," Adams told The Crescent-News Thursday afternoon.
She had worked in the board of elections as a part-time clerk prior to her appointment as deputy director in July when she replaced Jan Comer, a Republican, who retired.
The office's former director, Brenda Crawford, a Democrat, also resigned earlier this year as did two full-time office clerks.
Krouse had filled one of those two clerk positions prior to her appointment this week as deputy director. Following her promotion, the two full-time clerk jobs are filled by Patricia S. Porter and Kathleen Wilson.
"Things are going good and I'm very pleased," said Adams. "I love the hired help. They do a fine job."
This week's changes in directorship also necessitated a change on the four-member board of elections which oversees the office.
Because Adams is a Republican, the heard of the four-person panel is now a Democrat, Linda Weidenhamer. She replaces Republican Dave Cline, who remains on the board, as the chairperson.
The other two board of elections members are Michael L. Porter, a Democrat, and Stan Harmon, a Republican.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.