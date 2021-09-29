PAULDING — The process for filling a Paulding County commissioner seat that opened here with the unexpected death of a first-term officeholder is underway.
Commissioner Clint Vance, a Republican, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 20, leaving Paulding County GOP members with the task of filling his remaining term.
Vance was elected in November 2020, winning a four-year term that began in January. Whoever takes his place will serve through the end of 2022, according to Jerry Zielke, the Paulding County Republican Central Committee chairman.
That will leave two more years before Vance's unexpired term expires at the end of 2024. Therefore, another election for the remaining time will be held in November 2022. (This also could necessitate a Republican primary in May 2022.)
Interested persons can submit a resume to Zielke at jerryzielke@gmail.com or any Paulding County Central Committee member before 6 p.m. on Oct. 6.
The committee will meet with prospective candidates at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the Black Swamp Nature Center in Paulding. Candidates must live in Paulding County and be a registered Republican.
Zielke noted in a press release that "it is the hope of the central committee to fill this position as soon as possible."
He isn't sure if this can be accomplished at the Oct. 7 meeting, in which the central committee likely will interview candidates behind closed doors.
"We do have some interest," said Zielke when asked Tuesday about potential candidates. "I don't know whether the people will follow through. I haven't seen any resumes yet, and we've been reaching out to people."
According to Zielke, the Ohio Revised Code requires that an appointment be made within 45 days. He said the central committee's next scheduled meeting (on Oct. 7) fell within that timeframe.
The committee retains the right to appoint a replacement for Vance — whose funeral was Tuesday — because he was a registered Republican.
