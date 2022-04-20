PAYNE — The Paulding Area Support Society's (P.A.S.S.) 24-hour basketball marathon — known as "Playing Ball for Those Who Can't" — returned to Payne Elementary School here last weekend.
According to event organizers, the 42nd marathon is projected to raise $3,800 for the P.A.S.S. Society. Seventy-six teams participated. The event returned for the first time since being canceled in 2020 due to COVID precautions.
This year marked the first time in the last 22 years that Jim Hooker the marathon's "founding father" had attended since moving to Arizona. He brought the idea for the marathon charity event home from his time at Bowling Green University and served as the chairman and co-chairman for the first 19 years.
Hooker returned to salute two other chairmen and co-chairmen for this year's event dedicated in the memory of Bill Price and Chad Cluts following their recent passing. He went on to present the current marathon chairman, Chad Benschneider, with the "2022 Founders Award" for his leadership and dedication over the past two-plus decades of being co-chairman and chairman of the marathon committee.
The committee presented the traveling plaque to Nick and Kaleigh McClain who both serve an instrumental role on the committee.
Team award winners were:
• Mini-tots: first place, Divine Mercy School, 46 points; second place, Raintech Seamless Gutters, 40 points; sportsmanship: Dairy Queen.
• Tots: first place, Ben Kauser Excavating, 53 points; second place, Ben Kauser Excavating, 43 points; sportsmanship: The Dream Team.
• Mini-youth: first place, Dealey Chemical, 50 points; second place, Young Brothers Farms, 49 points.
• Youth: first place, Hooker Enterprises, 52 points; second place, K&K Mechanical Insulators, 27 points.
• Co-ed: first place, The Eclectic Company 111 points; second place, Midwest Federal Credit Union, 106 points; sportsmanship, Mercer Landmark and Lippert Glass.
• Men: Briceton Sharpshooters, 200 points (new all-time record); Your Mom's Favorite Team, 155 points; sportsmanship: The Mangette Clan.
Those not present at the awards ceremony can call or text marathon chairman Chad Benschneider at 419-769-4708 to receive their awards.
The marathon committee is looking for high school-age committee to be involved with coordinating with the schools and recruiting new teams. They can contact Benschneider at the above number.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.