PAULDING — The Paulding County Area Foundation offers and facilitates many scholarships for high school graduates and/or college students. The JP Crain scholarship is for high school graduates entering their post secondary education ; as well as current college students. This scholarship is applicable for first time applicants and renewing applicants.
The Paulding County Area Foundation (Anonymous) scholarship is for graduating seniors planning to further their educational career with a desire to come back to Paulding County upon graduation. The Virginia Paulus-Iler Scholarship is for students entering their third year of study at an Ohio college or university and who have graduated from Paulding Exempted Village Schools.
To check specific application criteria be sure to download the forms from the Foundation’s website, www.pauldingcountyareafoundation.com.
The Paulding County Area Foundation facilitates other school specific scholarships as well, so students should speak with the school guidance counselor for all available opportunities. Deadlines for all Paulding County Area Foundation scholarships is April 9. Return the application and all necessary information to the school guidance counselor or to the Foundation office, 101 E. Perry St., Paulding, by this date to be considered.
