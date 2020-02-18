PAULDING — Each year, farmers risk their lives on the farm when they enter their on-farm storage (grain bins). Grain can bury a worker in a matter of seconds. Because these accidents happen way too often, Marshall Memorial Supporting Foundation-Paulding County Area Foundation launched a Grain Safety Grant in 2015. Each of the volunteer EMS/fire departments in Paulding County were asked to submit a request for grain safety equipment.
With Paulding County rich in agriculture, Marshall Memorial Supporting Foundation-Paulding County Area Foundation approved equipment to the following departments: Payne Fire Department, Paulding Fire Department, Cecil Fire Department, Oakwood Fire Department, Scott Fire Department, Auglaize Township Fire Department and Grover Hill Fire Department.
Training opportunities for emergency responders were provided for a good understanding of the steps needed for the ultimate goal of a victims’ survival. Grain Bin Safety Week runs from Feb. 16-20. The foundation understands the importance of the farmers in Paulding County and will continue to do its part for their safety.
