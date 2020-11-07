PAULDING — The Paulding County Emergency Management Agency is addressing the increasing numbers of positive cases of coronavirus and number of deaths in Paulding County.
It took five months to reach 118 positive cases and only 26 days to double that number. Currently, Paulding County has 348 cases. Paulding County now ranks fifth in the state of Ohio with positive cases in the last two weeks per population, per 100,000. That is an increase of active cases in just 141 days. The death toll in Paulding County has reached six in the last 22 days, with the first death coming on Oct. 14.
With the weather changing and activities moving inside, COVID-19 cases will be increasing and have an impact on the United States, the state of Ohio and Paulding County. The number of hospitalizations will be increasing, with influenza entering the picture at the Paulding County Hospital, as well as surrounding hospitals. The impact is not the number of beds being occupied, but it is the number of staff to take care of influenza/COVID-19 and other unrelated patients.
The Paulding County commissioners are forming a COVID-19 Task Force and it is being created with various county agencies, public and private sector as well. The primary focus of the task force will be to get the message out to the 18,600-plus residents in Paulding County that the pandemic and influenza are real and the need to follow Ohio Department of Health orders and guidelines:
• Wear a face covering out in public.
• Social distancing of six feet or more.
• Get a flu shot.
• Wash your hands frequently.
• Avoid crowded areas.
• If you are sick, stay home.
The Paulding County EMA will be sending out guidance to the religious communities with the upcoming holidays and religious services. Concerning upcoming holidays — Thanksgiving, holiday parties, Christmas and New Year’s Eve — these are the recommendations that should be considered, because county officials do not want to have the family gatherings to be a spreader event.
• Limit the number of family and friends to your home for gatherings.
• Have multiple gatherings with your family, your son’s family one day or your daughter’s family another and so on.
• Have hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and encourage washing your hands frequently.
• If you are sick, stay home and don’t spread it to the vulnerable.
• Be vigilant when it comes to these measures and you can make a difference.
“We all have a role to play in the coming months,” said Edward Bohn, Paulding County EMA director. “It will be our responsibility to reduce the spread, lower the spiking numbers, so hopefully, and once 2021 arrives we can all get back to some sense of normalcy once spring arrives. Wearing face coverings, social distancing, avoid crowed places, wash our hands frequently, and stay home if you’re sick will be important. As it has been said since the pandemic hit the states, Ohio, We are in this together.”
