PAULDING — Paulding Village Council took action on a rezoning request Monday evening.
Council members heard discussion about the zoning board public meeting concerning proposed new housing in the village.
It had been proposed to change zoning from R1 to R3 in the area of East Wayne Street and Klingler Road, so a developer could construct townhouses.
The council declined approval of the proposal, despite the need for rental housing in the village.
A second reading was held on two ordinances: to increase the monthly fees for village water and sewer users for payment of debt service expenses.
A third reading will be held at an upcoming meeting concerning the two ordinances.
Approved was the right turn option on a red light at Perry and Williams streets from the street committee. Council then increased the speed limit on Airport Road from 25 mph to 45 mph.
In other business, council:
• changed its action on a previous request to close an alley between Summit and Copeland streets at a July meeting. Letters will be sent out to property owners along the alley seeking their input.
• okayed payment of $373,186.69 to VTF.
• learned of changes to the EMS bylaws and pay schedule.
• learned that the UAN conversion in the finance department could be completed this week.
• was informed that Cindy Kennedy will start work on July 27.
• set a safety committee meeting for 5 p.m. July 23 and a utility meeting for 9 a.m. July 28.
• learned Klingler Road has been paved.
• moved the Aug. 17 meeting to Aug. 24 at 6:30 p.m.
