PAULDING — A possible increase in this village’s income tax for cemetery maintenance will receive a hearing during a council committee meeting next week.
That issue was briefly discussed by village council during its regular meeting Monday evening, when Paulding Eagles also received permission to block off part of Cherry Street for an October fundraiser.
The possible income tax proposal — discussed as a potential ballot issue for March 2020 — was broached by Village Administrator Dale Goebel. He mentioned a proposed increase of, perhaps, one tenth of one percent (0.1%).
Goebel said the proposed ballot issue would have to be filed with the county’s board of elections by Dec. 18 to qualify for the March 2020 ballot.
The matter was referred to council’s buildings and grounds committee meeting at 4:30 p.m. Monday. (The committee also plans to discuss the village’s mulch pile during that meeting.)
Goebel will begin gathering information on the proposal by discussing it with the county auditor.
In another matter, council approved a street permit for Paulding Eagles Aerie 2405 to block off part of Cherry Street — from the alley to the stop sign at the intersection of Perry Street — for a fundraiser from noon-midnight on Oct. 19. The event will include a 50/50 raffle, live music, taco wagon and pool tournament.
“We decided to do a lot of different activities,” Eagles member Sarah Knapp told council. “We have a lot of things planned.”
Proceeds will be donated to the village food bank, the senior center and “Blessings in a Bag” through the National Honor Society at Paulding High School, she explained, while the pool tournament will benefit Dave Foltz.
The event — to be bounded with a snow fence — will include a 10-foot by 10-foot beer tent, as well as a 30-foot by 60-foot tent for a band stage. Beer will be served in cans, and wristbands will be required.
In other business, council:
• decided not to remove from the table an ordinance “prohibiting the keeping of farm animals within the village.” Michael Schweinsberg, 4-H educator with the Paulding County OSU Extension Office, asked for more time to consider language in the ordinance. Council will discuss the issue further during a buildings and grounds committee meeting on Monday — immediately after a 4:30 p.m. session on separate topics. “I think there are some wording issues in there that we probably need to get cleaned up,” Schweinsberg said.
• council held a second reading of an annual resolution accepting amounts and rates determined by the county budget commission for unvoted, inside property tax millage. A third reading will follow before council gives approval.
• council approved a motion authorizing payment of $445,216.48 to VTF Excavation LLC, Celina, for the third phase of the village’s sewer separation project.
• received a report from Councilman Tim Boss on a recreation committee meeting held last week. Options and stipulations to be included in a permit allowing use of the village reservoir property for the annual Horsepower Holiday event were discussed. Village Solicitor Harvey Hyman is working on a list of requirements for council’s approval.
• council approved the transfer of $203,186.11 from the village income tax fund to the water capital fund to cover a borrowing note for a filter project at the water plant.
• scheduled a finance committee meeting for 4:30 p.m. Oct. 2 to discuss budget matters.
• received Mayor Greg Reinhart’s EMS report. It noted that 63 calls were fielded in August, and 471 for the year. Reinhart also informed council that a meeting of village mayors in Paulding County is planned at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 to discuss EMS issues.
• scheduled a street committee meeting for 1 p.m. Monday to discuss paving on Wall Street, curbs on Perry Street, outside snow removal and signs.
