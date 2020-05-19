PAULDING — During its meeting on Monday, Paulding Village Council approved several legislative items, including taking the next step in placing a levy renewal on the ballot in November.
Approved via emergency measures was a resolution to proceed with the submission of the 0.4-mill renewal tax in excess of the 10-mill limitation “for the purpose of providing and maintaining EMS apparatus, appliances, buildings or sites,” along with the payment of permanent part-time or volunteer EMTs.
The county auditor has certified the levy amounts and Monday, the council approved sending the renewal to voters. If approved, the renewal will be first levied in 2020, with 2021 being the calendar year which the tax will first be collected.
Village officials also noted some returning services to village residents.
Officials noted that Werlor will return to its regular pickup services beginning June 5.
Officials also noted that on May 26, according to recommendations handed down from state officials, that the village’s ball fields and pools will be allowed to open.
Village officials noted that they first would like to hold a rec committee meeting to discuss some of the restrictions. Officials noted that issues with reopening parks especially the pool “is going to be real questionable,” when dealing with getting workers like life guards trained and hired in time for a pool opening.
Officials noted that playground equipment and the village’s skate park will remain closed due to state restrictions not having been lifted.
In other business, council:
• heard Mayor Greg White discuss the recent parade for the Paulding High School’s graduating seniors. “ I just want to comment on the parade. We were excited and I wanted to say thank you for all those that participated,” said White. “It’s been a tough year for these seniors and it was neat to see how excited everyone was.”
• learned that street paving continues throughout the village.
• approved the hiring of Timothy Ridgeway as the village’s newest police officer after completing his non-probationary period beginning May 22.
• learned that information from a recent county housing study and business analysis information was returned. Officials heard that the vacancy rate of rental properties within the village is 2%.
• thanked the village’s EMS, police and fire members and other first responders for their efforts.
• discussed the tiling of Rita Street.
• discussed changing the fee for tapping into the village’s storm sewer. The amount will be lowered to $250 with a $25 inspection/permit fee. Officials noted that the amount was raised to $700 in 2017 and the five individuals that paid that fee will be reimbursed the difference. The fine for illegal taps into the system will be $100.
• tabled ordinance 1580-20 dealing with the deposit, storage, maintenance or collection of junk or junk motor vehicles on any premises, village streets or alley right-of-ways.
• approved an ordinance authorizing an investment policy for the village.
• approved a petition for annexation of the CIC and Schweller Properties. The petition asked for approximately 16.009 acres of land owned by the CIC and Schweller Properties to be annexed.
• approved several transfers from the general fund to various funds.
