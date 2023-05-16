PAULDING — Village council here approved an increase in water and sewer rates Monday evening and began the process for putting a replacement levy on the fall ballot to fund police services.
In his report to Paulding Village Council, Village Administrator Jason Vance asked for a raise in water and sewer rates.
“In two previous ordinances, 1631-22 and 1632-22, you authorized the village administrator to raise rates on water and sewer as needed, up to 5% without a resolution,” said Vance. “Due to increased costs I am asking the council to raise those rates on both residential and non-residential by 5%.”
Council agreed that rates need to increase. The new rates will go into effect on June 1.
Council also passed a resolution of necessity to place a three-mill replacement levy on the November ballot. The deadline to place issues on the November ballot is Aug. 9.
In order to move the resolution more quickly through the process, council suspended procedural rules Monday, passing the legislation as an emergency.
If approved, the levy would allow the village to collect taxes on new valuations of properties in order to “maintain motor vehicle, communication and other equipment used directly in operation of the police department, or the payment of salaries of permanent police personnel ...,” according to the resolution.
The legislation goes to the county auditor to verify the tax information and will return for a new vote after those numbers are received.
The rules were also suspended for the emergency passage of another resolution that authorizes Vance to apply for funds from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) for construction of a playground at Lela McGuire Jeffery Park.
President Randy Daeger asked why the need for an emergency vote and Vance said that he needed to file the applications as soon as possible with the ODNR.
Vance also said in his report that Logan Tope has resigned from the utilities/streets department.
“Anyone who wants to apply for the utility worker position can contact the office at 116 Main St., or visit online at www.villageofpaulding.com for an application,” he said.
In other news, council:
• heard from Vance that a pre-construction meeting for various street improvement projects is set for May 23 at 9 a.m.
• heard from Dan Workman, council member that there is need for a 25-mph street sign on Fairground Drive.
• reminded the village to be aware that weed ordinances are enforced. Grass from lawns is not to be blown into the streets.
• heard from Andrea Schad, from Paulding EMS that anyone 16 and older who is interested in working with EMS can request to ride-along with the crew. Details are being worked out for the program.
• heard from Schad that CPR classes are being planned for the ACME girls league.
• announced that the pool opening is tentatively scheduled for 1 p.m. on Memorial Day.
