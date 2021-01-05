PAULDING — Paulding Village Council on Monday held a second reading on ordinance 1605-20, establishing the rates to be charged water consumers for the service supplied by the water department and repealing ordinance 1576-19. Council then opted to table the ordinance until further public discussion can be held on rates.

Actual rates continue to be discussed with consumers. Council scheduled a utility committee meeting for 4:45 p.m. Monday to resolve some issues on rates before any action will take place.

Third readings and approval were given to ordinance 1603-20, approving the residence outside the village for the village administrator; and ordinance 1604-20, amending sections III and IV of ordinance 841-82 prohibiting the deposit, storage, maintenance or collection of junk or junk motor vehicles on any premises, streets, alley right-of-ways and repealing ordinances 1001-89 and 1580-20.

Finance director Zoe McMaster reported that the date to expend the balance of CARES Act money has been extended to Dec. 31, 2021. The village will have approximately $11,000 to use.

In other business, council:

• heard that AP Electric has replaced a light pole at North Cherry and West Perry streets. In addition, other street lights are being repaired.

• learned that the probation period for Cory Adkins of the street department has been extended to three months to give him time to obtain his commercial driver’s license.

• was informed that several aging fire hydrants will need to be replaced.

• learned the next council meeting is slated for 6:30 p.m. Jan. 19, as opposed to Jan. 18 due to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

