PAULDING—After a meeting of heated discussion two weeks ago, concerning a proposed county park using a small portion of village land, the Paulding Village Council returned for business as usual, but not before putting in place some procedures for offering comments at council meetings.
Mayor White proposed that all comments and questions from members of the community must have a time limit of two minutes, and the topic addressed must be pertinent to the council discussion, or pertinent to committee meeting discussions. Council approved his proposal.
In the past few months, there have been long discussions from members of the community that took up much of the time of the council meeting. The proposal would not only limit time, but keep the discussion focused on the topic.
Additionally, the mayor explained the importance of being engaged in the community by going to committee meetings and participating in planning and discussion.
The proposal that drew long debate at the meeting on May 3, focused on an area near the current sewer lagoons where a trail head exists. Aaron Timm, Superintendent at the Paulding County Engineer’s Office presented the proposal for the Paulding County Parks District. Detailed drawings and plans were shown to the council by Timm, and the council agreed to move forward with the proposal.
Timm asked permission to move the gate and fence to form the parking lot accommodating five or six parking spaces, stating that the parks district would pay for and do the work needed. The area in question belongs to the village, so council approval was necessary.
Agreeing to move forward with the project, the village’s solicitor was to draw up a lease agreement for the Village land. Asked about the park plans, Mayor White suggested that, “Council is in agreement with Aaron’s plans.”
Council also heard that the Walnut Street reconstruction continues successfully. The council approved the finance director’s request to pay Access Engineering $2,000, and another $119,880.75 to Dangler Excavating. Grant monies have already been awarded from OPWC in the amount of $59,721.57 — rounding out the amount needed from Village funds to $62,159.18.
The council also:
• passed emergency legislation to participate in the State of Ohio Natureworks Grant Program. The state program offers grants to qualifying organizations for public recreation purposes. The Village intends to use it for the swings for the playground. There is no cost associated with the grant submission.
• heard the final reading for the ordinance establishing a zoning code for the Village of Paulding to develop a vacant building registration program — tabled the approval until a public meeting for further input.
• heard report of records retention meeting. A lot of data must be disposed of or retained but there are procedures that have to be followed. Another meeting is needed in order to clarify what can be disposed of and what must be retained.
• scheduled a Utility Committee meeting in order to address changes to water shut-off policy.
• approved putting $500,000 into a CDARs account on or around June 2. The account has an interest rate of 1.3%.
• heard a report from the Safety Committee about the fire department’s filling of pools.• heard report of the Street Committee about crack sealing on portions of North Williams Street for $20,000. These repairs would go a long way to preserving the roadways.
• heard report of the Recreation Committee about the repairs to the city pool and replacement of rotted mulch at the playground with playground mulch at cost of $3400 — approved. Recommendations for finance of pool repairs would be made after further research into needs. There was also a concern that salaries for lifeguards may have to be raised in order to gain applicants.
• Committee meetings set: a public meeting is planned for Wednesday, June 2 at 6:30 p.m., for the purpose of discussing the Vacant building registration ordinance; Recreation Committee meeting, on May 25 at 5 p.m.; Ordinance Committee meeting set for 5:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.