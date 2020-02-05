PAULDING — Village council here provided flexibility in certain financial matters with passage of a related resolution during its first meeting of the month Monday evening.
The resolution, approved following an executive session, states that the president of council — in the absence of the finance director — is “vested with the right, upon request of the mayor, to sign any and all necessary checks on behalf of the village which are necessary and proper, and of a time sensitive nature. Said signing shall only occur upon the absence of the finance director and in the case of necessity. All actions authorized hereby and taken hereunder shall be promptly relayed to the finance director upon their return, in writing, with any and all necessary supporting documentation. The finance director shall provide any and all necessary information, ledgers, or other documents necessary to facilitate the execution of this resolution, while still adhering to generally accepted accounting practices (GAAP).”
