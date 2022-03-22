PAULDING — Village council here treated a light agenda on Monday evening, highlighted by a vote on the new Dollar General store and report on a new build for a local pantry.
After meeting the requirements of the village approval process and a public meeting held last Tuesday Paulding Village Council voted on Monday evening to approve a site plan for the new Dollar General on the north side of town. The village’s planning commission had approved the measure previously as a recommendtion to council.
There was general agreement on council that the new store must remain in better condition than the Dollar General on the south side of town.
Josh Allen from Cross Development, the developers for the Dollar General Corporation, was on hand for the vote and said, “Corporate hires the managers and the managers are in charge of keeping the store in good condition.”
President of council, Randy Daeger and Tom Burtch both expressed concern that the existing store was not in good condition.
Daeger said, “You can go to any (Dollar General) store around here — Antwerp, Oakwood — none of them look like the one on the south side.”
After discussion, the council unanimously approved the new build which, according to last meeting should begin sometime in the fall.
Another new build is in the works for the village as well and Lori Barnes from the Caring and Sharing Food Pantry was on hand to speak about it.
Barnes, a resident and worker at the pantry said that the pantry is planning on a new build.
“We are not planning a doctor’s office turned into a pantry, like we now have,” said Barnes.
She continued, “What we need is the 3,900 square-foot building that has a target fundraising goal of $525,000, and we don’t want to build piecemeal, we want to build all at once.”
The new building is planned for 318 Walnut St., and plans are underway to raise the needed funds. The first event, a concert, is planned by St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on April 3.
Too, Barnes said, “We have an anonymous donor who has pledged matching funds through the concert.”
The pantry hopes to break ground for the new building next spring.
In other news, council:
• heard that the pool now has 10 young people who have completed life-saving training. There are two more applications for the position that have just been received. Village Administrator Jason Vance said that results of the training should be available this week.
• planned committee meetings: finance — Monday, 4:45 p.m. for pool financing; streets — 5:30 p.m. to discuss options available from the architect for street layouts; salary/allowance — 4:30 p.m., to talk about an employee handbook.
• heard a report from Vance about renovations to Live Oak Cemetery mausoleum. Costs are approximately $47,800 for stone replacement and tuck point work to the exterior; approximately $12,000 additional for interior work including caulking, inspections and other repairs.
