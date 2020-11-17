PAULDING — Paulding Village Council voted Monday to offer Jason Vance the position of village administrator.
Vance is the current street supervisor. Brian Knapp will be promoted to the street supervisor position.
The vote came following an executive session at the end of the regular meeting.
In the first reading of an ordinance amending and increasing appropriations for current expenses and other expenditures, council voted to suspend the rules and passed the ordinance.
The first reading was accepted for a resolution to initiate an amendment to the village zoning code.
Legislation receiving second readings were: an ordinance regulating conduct at the village parks, and making all parks smoke-free; an ordinance designating the speed of traffic on Emerald Road; and an ordinance requiring property owners to notify village officials of dead or dangerous trees within the tree boulevard and to request permission to remove those.
Finance director Zoe McMaster noted that approximately $12,000 of the CARES Act funds remains unencumbered. There is a Friday deadline to designate where the funds will be used. The process of selecting non-profits will be further researched. If money is returned the village will not receive a third check.
McMaster noted that the CDAR (Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service) rates have increased slightly. The two-year rate is at .33%, the current rate is .2% currently given. Council approved the transfer of $500,000 at the higher rate with two-year maturity date on or before Dec. 1.
Committee reports given and accepted were: salary and allowance by Randy Daeger; finance by Dave Burtch; and ordinance by Lois Beamer. Their reports were accepted by council. Attending to represent the cemetery board and discuss digitizing the old books were John Snodgrass and Heather Miller.
In the mayor’s report, Mayor Greg White said he had participated in a recent Zoom meeting with Governor Mike DeWine and other county officials concerning rising COVID-19 numbers. White said he has been asked to form a COVID task force with the superintendents of the three county schools and the hospital administrator.
