PAULDING — Paulding Village Council held a special meeting Tuesday evening to hear a second reading on ordinance 1610-21, establishing the rates to be charged water consumers for the service supplied by the water department and repealing ordinance 1576-19.
Proposed residential water rates would be $9.75 per 1,000 gallons for the first 2,000 gallons (and the same fee for over 2,000 gallons) inside corporation limits, and $24.38 per 1,000 gallons for the first 2,000 gallons (and the same fee for over 2,000 gallons) outside corporation limits.
Non-residential and commercial water rates would be $12.68 per 1,000 gallons for the first 10,000 gallons and $9.75 per 1,000 gallons over 10,000 gallons inside the corporation limits. Rates for outside corporation limits would be $31.70 per 1,000 gallons for the first 10,000 gallons, and $24.38 per 1,000 gallons over 10,000 gallons.
A third reading will be needed at a future council meeting to pass the ordinance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.