PAULDING — Paulding Village Council held a special meeting Tuesday evening to hear a second reading on ordinance 1610-21, establishing the rates to be charged water consumers for the service supplied by the water department and repealing ordinance 1576-19.

Proposed residential water rates would be $9.75 per 1,000 gallons for the first 2,000 gallons (and the same fee for over 2,000 gallons) inside corporation limits, and $24.38 per 1,000 gallons for the first 2,000 gallons (and the same fee for over 2,000 gallons) outside corporation limits.

Non-residential and commercial water rates would be $12.68 per 1,000 gallons for the first 10,000 gallons and $9.75 per 1,000 gallons over 10,000 gallons inside the corporation limits. Rates for outside corporation limits would be $31.70 per 1,000 gallons for the first 10,000 gallons, and $24.38 per 1,000 gallons over 10,000 gallons.

A third reading will be needed at a future council meeting to pass the ordinance.

Tags

Load comments