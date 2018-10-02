PAULDING — A recent hiring and ongoing flooding problems proved to be two contentious topics at Monday’s meeting of the Paulding Village Council.
Mayor Greg Reinhart asked solicitor Harvey Hyman to call the last utility worker hired to inform him that his employment was “null and void.” The worker was approved by council, and Councilman Randy Daeger signed the hiring letter.
Reinhart added, “he was hired behind my back. I am not sure it is legal.”
Reinhart based this decision on a paragraph in the section of the Ohio Revised Code (ORC) that lists the powers and duties of the village administrator. The paragraph states that the administrator shall appoint various employees provided the positions are first authorized by the legislative authority of the village (council). The appointments and the mayor’s approval are to be provided in writing.
Reinhart contends he did not approve the hiring, and that the candidate did not meet his approval on a points scale. He also stated that the six council members represent interim village administrators.
Tony Buchman, attending as an observer, told Reinhart that his way of ranking candidates should correspond with that of the council.
Hyman stated that the ORC section referenced by Reinhart only governs the actions of a village administrator. While he does believe that the responsibilities of the village administrator revert back to council when the position is vacant, the council members are not interim village administrators.
Hyman added that the council can override the mayor’s refusal to approve an employee by a three-fourths vote.
After considerable discussion about the hiring of the village utility worker, the position of village administrator, and if a Board of Public Affairs is required in the absence of an administrator, Reinhart directed Hyman to present those questions for clarification to the attorneys on retainer. No action will be taken on the utility worker until the answer is received from the attorney consultation.
“They have handled this more than you have,” Reinhart commented to Hyman.
Moving on to other business, resident Matt Sunday questioned when the ground restoration will take place on his mother’s property following a water leak in November 2017. There was not a definite answer given due to village crews being busy with water leaks and other duties.
Ongoing flooding issues at Emerald Acres also brought about verbal exchanges between council members and residents. Both Sunday and his wife, Karen, questioned when there would be relief for the flooding there. Karen Sunday has been attending council meetings for several years asking for some kind of solution.
In an attempt to improve the drainage plans, the village has been working on a three-year plan to improve drainage that includes Helen Street in 2017, Nancy Street this year and Rita Street in 2019. Robert and Dennis streets are to be incorporated as the schedule allows. The Sundays reported that work has completely stopped on the project.
Total estimated cost of the project for Emerald Acres with the village assuming the work is $270,000. Previous projected costs through engineering was $850,000. While the village involvement was done as a cost-savings measure, the lack of engineering reportedly disqualifies the village from any grant funding for the Emerald Acres project.
Funding the work was the issue brought up several times. In his solicitor’s report, Hyman said there are two funding possibilities for the Emerald Acres improvements, and neither is great and could be considered not fair. They are assessments or taxes. There could be legal challenges there.
He said the safest way, and less likely to be challenged by the residents, would be for 60 percent of the property owners to come forward to request assessments to pay for the improvements. This would require someone to come in, and essentially start over. None of the residents at the meeting were in favor of the assessments.
Lori Clark commented that it was in good faith that the property owners in Emerald Acres voted to annex “way back when.” She said that she has been sending photos of the poor drainage to village officials for the last 30 years.
Property owner Sherry Jackson said Helen and Robert streets are still flooding, and water is on her property.
Rife responded, “we are trying to get it done for you. We don’t have the time. We don’t have the expertise. We need to give it to the people with expertise, but we don’t have the money. We were hoping the village employees would do it. EPA (Environmental Protect Agency) mandates cost money.”
Reinhart voiced his support of village workers doing as much as they can, adding that Hyman needs to look into methods of financing the project.
In other action, council:
• approved the street use permit requested by the Paulding Senior Center for a car show on Oct. 9.
• learned there is a public hearing on Dec. 4 to discuss a new wind farm.
• heard that interviews are still taking place for the village administrator’s position.
