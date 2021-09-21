PAULDING — In the meeting on Monday night, Paulding Village Council considered two pieces of emergency legislation and set committee meetings for this week and next.
The first piece of legislation set for emergency approval was 1391-21, a resolution to accept the rates for levies to be included on the November ballot. These rates had been determined by the budget committee with recommendations from Council. Any corrections were made by the county auditor. The emergency approval moves the legislation faster through the process so that the elections board could have the levies on the ballot.
A second piece of legislation, the Community Reinvestment Area exemption agreement for the Union Bank was read and Mayor Greg White asked Tim Copsey, CIC director, to make any comments.
Copsey reported that the agreement’s two areas of concern that were questioned in the last council meeting had been taken care of: the tax abatement and the road concerns/traffic disruptions linked to the bank’s drive through.
Copsey said that the abatement rate was agreed upon by the CIC and the bank. Concerning the driven through, Harvey Hyman, Village Solicitor, said that the street committee and the planning commission should meet in order to determine any of the traffic concerns. It was agreed that the two committees would meet at 5 p.m. on Sept. 30.
Cheryl Halter, acting finance director, said that she was in the process of looking at the budget to determine appropriations for the rest of the year. Halter commented that the water department has “a lot of overages”. She showed concern to get to the bottom of the problems there, and to plan for next year. In fact, Halter plans to meet with all departments in the coming weeks as part of the process of planning next year’s budget.
Village administrator, Jason Vance, reported that the cracks in the floor of the public pool had been repaired and that the construction company was in the process of prepping for primer. Vance also noted that the village had finished work on the brush pile.
Vance called for two meetings for village business: a utility meeting in order to discuss the Gasser Road project that is progressing; council set the meeting for Thursday at 5 p.m. The second meeting was set for Tuesday at 5 p.m. to discuss the pest ordinance.
In other business the council:
• heard that Mayor White had approved the Paulding Homecoming Parade.
• Lois Beamer, council member, asked about the regulation of animals in the village; after much discussion, it was determined that the last ordinance for this concern was in 2019. The approved ordinance required permits for animal holders, set numbers and length of time for animals within the village limits.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.