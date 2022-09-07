PAULDING — Sanitary sewer improvements and more street repairs are on the way here while a new utility billing system is not yet working properly.
Village council handled those matters during its meeting Tuesday night, passing a resolution that would bring state financial assistance for the sanitary sewer system. In order to get a quick start on the project council suspended the rules and voted the resolution as an emergency.
In recent months the village has been working on options to upgrade the sanitary sewer, and this is another step forward for it.
Another area of concern recently has been street improvements. Jason Vance, village administrator, reported that the funding from the state for such repairs had come through and he needed council approval to act on that funding. Council obliged with an affirmative vote.
The finance director, Cheryl Halter, reported on the village's new utility billing software. The change from CMI to MuniLink was to take place this month. Though the change over has started, the data has not transferred from the old system to the new without errors. Halter knew that the changeover would not be easy, but it seems to have proven a little more problematic than planned.
"As you know we are in the middle of the conversion (of the billing system) and things are not going well," Halter said Monday night. "I think we found one bill that coincided with the right information, but other than that nothing is working properly. MuniLink is converting our data, but somehow it is not matching up with our billing."
Council member Barb Rife was quick to ask, "Do you have a contingency in place? We may not have billing correct for some time."
Dave Burtch, council member, questioned, "How long do we have our old system in place? Can we still use it?"
Halter commented that the old system was still in place, but didn't know if it could be used.
"We are paid up through November with CMI, but they (MuniLink) does not recommend using the two systems together because that could mess up the data," responded Halter to Burtch.
"We may have to write bills by hand," she said to Rife, "or we may have other options we are now looking at. We just found out this is a problem today, so it's still new and we are still looking at options. I am going to call someone in charge (at MuniLink) tomorrow."
In other news, two council committee meetings were reviewed.
First, Rife reported on the meeting concerning cemetery repairs. It had centered on discussion of the mausoleum repairs and had gotten a quote of $5,211 for finishing up the flooring project there.
"The committee recommends to council that we accept this quote if the other repairs have been finished," Rife said. "I would like for Jason (Vance, village administrator) to be there for an inspection of the work to see if the other repairs have been done."
Vance said that he believed the work had been done, but he had not done an inspection. He agreed to be part of the inspection.
"The flooring project would include repairing cracks and imperfections in the floor as well as giving the floor a nice protective coating," continued Rife.
Council approved the recommendation put forward in Rife's report with the caveat that the inspection show that previous work had been completed.
At the end of the meeting Mayor Greg White thanked the street department for its work in clearing the streets after the recent storms.
To close, the council entered executive session to discuss personnel. With no action taken during the session, council adjourned.
