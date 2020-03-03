PAULDING — Village council here has scheduled a public zoning hearing related to a proposed housing development on the southeast side of town.
Council discussed the need for the hearing during its regular meeting Monday night.
Three townhouses are proposed by Tim Font on a one-acre lot at East Wayne Avenue and Klinger Road, according to Ron Schmidt, the village’s zoning inspector.
He told council that Paulding’s planning commission met Thursday and approved the plan, which will require a zoning change from R-1 (single family residential) to R-3 (multiple Family residential).
This change will need council’s approval, as well as a public hearing, which was scheduled for 6 p.m. on March 19 at the village offices, 116 Main St.
Schmidt indicated that the surrounding zoning is similar to what is requested.
“This would not be grossly different than what we have on the west end,” he said. “The building layout meets the code as far as space and everything. The code makes it very difficult to get your buildings too close.”
Font added that the first unit in the development will set back approximately 50 feet from an existing house, while the village code calls for a minimum of 20 feet.
Schmidt explained that brick buildings with metal roofs for the two-bedroom units will be built and will be “well maintained.” Eventually, stone drives will be replaced with concrete, he noted.
The monthly rental price for each unit would be $575.
Each unit will have its own water meter, Councilman Randy Daeger observed.
In another matter Monday, council approved a motion allowing a change in the village’s accounting software provider from Civica CMI to Uniform Accounting Network.
The cost will be $4,500 for each of the first two years and $3,900 for the third year, according to Finance Director Zoe McMaster.
In other business Monday:
• council approved an emergency resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into an agreement for construction of the village’s combined sewer overflow phase 3 project (on Wall Street). The legislation replaces a previous resolution, which needed to be approved again because it lacked a necessary signature, according to McMaster.
• Daeger provided a recap of council’s recent salary and allowance, and utility committee meetings. Council approved the salary and allowance committee report, in which changes to the village’s employee handbook were approved. (Copies of the handbook are available in the village offices.) The utility committee discussed a four-year contract with IGS Energy that expires in May for the purchase of electrical power.
• council approved motions accepting the finance director’s financial statements and allowing bills to be paid.
• McMaster reported that the village received its first half-year real estate taxes. The amount is $255,853.63.
• Councilman David Burtch reported that the finance committee discussed the need for a credit card policy. McMaster was instructed to write a draft policy.
• Mayor Greg White provided his February report for the Paulding Police Department. It showed 187 service requests, eight traffic crashes, two traffic citations, 1,169 security checks, six junk notice letters and $25 received in parking fines.
• Administrator Dale Goebel reminded that the village’s five-year, 0.1% income tax levy proposal for cemetery maintenance will be decided by voters on March 17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.