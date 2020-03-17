PAULDING — Like everywhere, coronavirus was a topic of conversation at Paulding Village Council’s meeting here Monday evening.
Mayor Greg White commented that “I hope we can follow the governor’s suggestions and rules,” about the virus. He suggested helping out elderly people who may need help with buying groceries.
White said the village would “play it by ear” in deciding whether the next council meeting will be held. This is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. April 6. Council had four of six members in attendance Monday, enough to secure a quorum.
Village Solicitor Harvey Hyman said he is keeping an eye on what will constitute “essential government functions.”
“I’ve been doing some research on essential government functions,” he said. “The situation changes by the day and the minute sometimes, but I’ll keep track of it, and if I see anything I’ll certainly advise council.”
White told council that the village utility office will receive checks, credit cards or an exact amount of cash for bills. However, they will not be giving change because “you don’t where the money’s been” and the village is “just trying to be proactive.”
The difference will be credited to the customer’s account, he explained.
Councilman David Burtch asked about a 10-person limit for gatherings. (President Trump announced a measure limiting social gatherings to no more than 10, a guideline that will affect who attends public meetings.)
Hyman said he believes the government has the authority to limit gatherings. Complying with Sunshine Laws requiring open meetings also are a consideration, he indicated.
Earlier, resident Karen Sunday asked a question she has posed frequently in the past year — whether officials will make drainage improvements in her neighborhood (Emerald Acres) as promised.
She made reference to a list of properties slated to be addressed with a sewer jet, and expressed frustration with the lack of action.
“... we keep getting the same excuse all the time — ‘we’re on the list’ — but nobody knows what’s on the list,” said Sunday. “And it’s not getting done. I would think it would be embarrassing for the council members to continue to go on like this and not have anything get done. ... it just seems to be going on and on and on. Is there anything we can do to get something done again?”
White said he would talk to a village official about the matter.
One problem in addressing the issue, officials indicated, is that the village recently lost an employee due to retirement and is in the process of hiring a replacement.
In other business Monday, council:
• approved the first reading of a resolution authorizing the village to participate in the Ohio Department of Transportation’s road salt contracts awarded this year. Two more readings will be needed before passage is achieved.
• passed an emergency ordinance allowing the village administrator to submit application to Paulding County for the community development block grant program. The emergency clause means the legislation will become law immediately.
• approved the finance director’s report. Among the items was payment of $631,345.79 to VTF Excavating, Celina, for sewer separation work.
• scheduled four committee meetings beginning at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the following order: safety, utilities, buildings and grounds, and recreation. A finance committee was scheduled for 5 p.m. April 1.
• learned that a public meeting scheduled for Thursday to consider a zoning measure at East Wayne Avenue and Klinger Road has been postponed until 6 p.m. April 13. The meeting will be held in the village offices at 116 Main St.
• received the mayor’s EMS report, showing that 52 calls were handled in February with 47 patients.
• approved a motion to pay the village’s bills.
