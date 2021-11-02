PAULDING — The village council here met on Monday evening to discuss business at its first November meeting, and heard a presentation from Tim Copsey, Paulding County Economic Director (PCED).
Copsey brought to the table a consideration of what to do with a local brownfield site that the council decided to wait until next meeting before making any decisions.
A brownfield is an abandoned or underutilized urban property that is not being used due to remnants of building materials, or there may be contaminants that need to be removed through a remediation process.
Council has been working to get abandoned buildings repurposed and the downtown cleaned up in recent years, so the economic director’s presentation showed a few options for the council consider in getting brownfields cleaned up:
• the local land bank could purchase the area;
• the village could work through the CIC;
• a group that Copsey has been in contact with — a group that works throughout Ohio to purchase and clean up such areas so they can be repurposed for the community.
The property that the director mentioned was the former Grizzly facility. He said, “The current owners of the property are open to the possibility of donating the property. But, the property has to be cleaned up.”
Copsey asked if the village would be open to purchasing the brownfield to return it to a manufacturing facility, or some business related endeavor.
Randy Daeger offered that the property could be developed into a solar field area. “We really need to look at all the options we have there,” said Daeger
Copsey reiterated, “I do not expect any action on this tonight. I know that decisions have to be made, but this is not something that is a quick decision.”
Mayor Greg White offered, “Do you want to wait until our next meeting to get more information about this process (of finding out how much time and money the remediation would take)?”
After much conversation, it was determined that the council would take up more questions and ask for more information at the next meeting on Nov. 15.
He agreed to await council’s move on the matter.
Copsey ended his presentation with a commendation of Village Administrator Jason Vance’s work with the CIC. “I just want to say that he has been very helpful to economic development and good to work with.”
Concerning clean up of the village, council also heard about the recent pest inspections of two downtown properties.
Vance reported the inspections have been completed and letters of expectations are now being drafted to be sent to the property owners.
Vance also said that follow-up inspections may need to be done in order to make sure the recommendations/expectations are followed.
He did say that one property, the “3 Brothers building” with the attached apartments was non-compliant.
Two committees met before the council meeting — the utility committee and the salary-allowance/recreation committee.
The utility committee reported that the funds are available for the Gasser Road project and that bids and engineering can proceed.
Throughout 2021, with the closing of the pool because of COVID-19, the needed restorations to the pool have been a focus of the recreation committee. The addition of the salary-allowance committee allowed the salaries recommendations for the 2022 year to be worked out.
From the second committee meeting, the following wages were agreed upon for recommendation to council:
• for the pool manager — salary of $7,000-$8,000.
• for the head lifeguard — an hourly wage of $12-$13.
• the lifeguards would receive hourly wages of $11.50.
• concessions workers would be paid hourly wages of $9.75.
The committee also recommended that Memorial Day be the opening of the pool, with the closing at the start of school.
The closing could be determined at a later date.
In other news, council:
• heard from Vance about bagged leaf pick up, curbside each Monday and Thursday.
• heard the report that the pool resurfacing is finished. The pool is winterized and ready for the 2022 season.
• heard from David Burtch that the Christmas decorations (garland and lights on light poles, as well as the large 4x4 “Christmas card”) would be put up this Saturday. Anyone who wants to volunteer should report at 10 a.m. downtown.
• heard the announcement of the “Merry and Bright” celebration downtown Nov. 29, a Monday evening — not a Sunday like in past years. Sign up for floats is on the Merry and Bright Facebook page.
