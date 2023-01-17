PAULDING — An expected vote for 2023 appropriations was let lie on the table until the first meeting in February at this village’s council meeting Monday night.
Council member Dave Burtch reported on the finance committee’s meeting on Jan. 10 and recommended putting off a vote on the council’s proposed nearly $8.8 million budget. Council has been operating on a temporary budget so far this year.
“Finance committee met on Jan. 10, and it was mostly an informational meeting,” said Burtch. “We heard about the budget issues, but we made no decisions regarding it because the budget was not yet finished. Because we haven’t looked it over, I would propose that we postpone a vote on it until finance has a chance to look at it.”
With a slight increase in last year’s budget, the new one has major increases in the way of some major street construction projects the village has planned. The proposed changes there are expected to cost nearly $1 million. Funds for some of the construction have been received from the state.
Other areas of concern continue to be the bulk of the village’s expenditures, namely water and sewer. In recent years the village has looked at options for new sewage systems. The water fund tops out at $1,418,500 and sewage at $984,150 in the proposed budget. All of these expenses are subject to change as the finance committee looks over the proposed budget, however.
Council agreed and the issue was left on the table for another couple weeks, scheduling a finance committee meeting for Jan. 31 at 5 p.m. At that time the budget as well as some EMS issues for salaries and equipment are planned for discussion.
In a related issue, Thomas Shrider, the new EMS coordinator for the village, asked council to expect some expenditures because of new salary changes and needs for upgrades to equipment and squad vehicles.
“We need to keep up state standards,” said Shrider. “I don’t want the council to have to pay out huge fees all at once, but we have to keep up with state standards. We also need to discuss fees for emergency runs and any changes that need to be made there.”
It was determined by council after some discussion that a safety committee meeting was also needed to discuss some of the safety upgrades. The safety committee will meet at 6 p.m. on Jan. 31 after the finance meeting.
Council Member Tim Boss reported on the Jan. 10 safety committee meeting.
“The police chief was approached by Ken Amstutz, the superintendent at Paulding, about possible police coverage at the Opportunity Center,” Boss said. “They are looking at morning and afternoon coverage for about an hour each. The school is willing to pay $35 an hour.”
Boss also reported on new personnel, updates to salaries and possible needs for the village EMS. It was decided after some discussion on council that new upgrades to salaries as well as $5 per hour incentive pay for weekends would take effect on Feb. 1.
In her report, Cheryl Halter, village finance director, said that she had moved monies and funds from Star Bank to The State Bank because of better rates.
“I contacted The State Bank to ask about their rates and they offered us 4% on our funds,” Halter said.
She plans to continue to watch the rates and notify council of any changes. Burtch commented that The State Bank was making more mortgages and loans in the village and that needed also to be taken into account.
Council Member Barb Rife was not happy with Star Bank.
“I am just not happy that they did not offer to give us a better rate until you asked for it,” she said.
Village Administrator Jason Vance said that pool lifeguard applications are now being taken.
“We will continue to take applications, and the YMCA lifeguard certification class needs applications by Feb. 3,” said Vance. “So if you know anyone who needs certification they need to get applications in right away. Applications for lifeguards can be picked up at the Paulding utility offices or at Antwerp, Paulding and Wayne Trace high schools.”
Vance also asked council to approve the beginning of bids of cemetery mowing for the 2023-24 season to begin on Feb. 15. Council agreed.
In other news, council:
• approved a pre-annexation agreement for the 6.842-acre parcel on the north side of the village.
• heard a concern from Council Member Dan Workman that the clothing collection boxes at Chief Supermarket are becoming overrun with trash and unusable furniture. Mayor Greg White promised to get the problem remedied immediately by speaking with the individuals in charge of the boxes.
