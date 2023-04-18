PAULDING — The fate of the public brush pile here and the village’s new solicitor highlighted Monday evening’s council meeting.
On April 6, the building and grounds committee of the Paulding Village Council had more discussions on the brush pile at the cemetery, Council Member Barb Rife reported.
“This brush pile is a no-cost convenience to the residents of Paulding,” Rife said. “It has been severely abused by people who dump trash, tree trunks, furniture and appliances. This is not the purpose of the brush pile. It’s for grass clippings and tree trimmings.
“(It) is permitted by the EPA for those contents,” Rife continued. “We could be fined and lose the permit if people continue to dump other items.”
Rife said the committee will have to consider other options, including closing the brush pile if the abuses continue through the summer.
She also said the committee discussed a video system to monitor its use and pointed out that the abuses are not merely from residents.
“We have people coming from out of town,” she added. “Even people from out of state come to dump things there.”
Village Administrator Jason Vance had already informed the council that the cost of fencing and a gate without installation would be approximately $18,000. The committee thought the price may be too much to consider at this time.
It was determined that another meeting was needed to discuss rates for commercial dumping, fines and further consideration of a security system.
Council also welcomed aboard Paulding attorney, Shane Lee as the village solicitor. Lee comes with several years of experience and the recommendation of the former village solicitor, Harvey Hyman, who was recently appointed to the position of juvenile judge in the county.
Council Member Lois Beamer reported on the ordinance committee meeting.
“The purpose of the meeting was called by Harvey (Hyman) to address the nuisance ordinance, building permits and insurance requirements for downtown buildings,” said Beamer.
Due to a couple recent fires, council determined that it needed some legal guidance about making the downtown safe.
The committee discussed that the village must follow codes on vacant buildings and enforce proof of following requirements.
“The owner should provide a certificate of insurance so it is known what coverage and how much is there, that we should set limits to protect surrounding buildings and if it is occupied by tenants.”
Members of the committee discussed a requirements of liability insurance on commercial/industrial buildings and who would enforce the ordinance. As well they discussed perhaps extending it to the industrial district.
The safety committee met Wednesday to discuss a misunderstanding of hourly pay for work for the village. It also met with Ed Bohn, EMA director in Paulding County to discuss hiring a fire marshal.
Tim Boss, council member who reported on the meeting, said that the village is not ready to hire a fire marshal. The meeting was just for information gathering.
Chuck Schroeder, owner of JBI Properties, LLC, 416, N. Williams St., Paulding, spoke to the council about the cost of the water at a three-apartment complex he owns.
“I don’t understand how my price for 10,000 gallons of water is more than someone else?” said Schroeder. “I mean 10,000 gallons is 10,000 gallons. How can the village pick and choose water rates?”
Mayor Greg White answered: “Since I have been mayor that’s the way it’s always been. Residents outside the town pay double what those inside the village pay.”
Vance understood Schroeder’s concern and advised him to get itemized statements of his bills in the utility office.
“I am not certain of the wording on the ordinance, but I know commercial customers pay more than residential,” said Vance. “You will have to talk with the solicitor to find out the stipulations.”
In other news, the council:
• passed a resolution that accepted the petition for annexation of the Daniel and Jill Strahley property. The resolution was passed by suspending the rules.
• announced that all signs, including political, advertising and real estate, must be placed in residential lawns not in the area between the street and the sidewalk.
• announced that mowing and weed ordinances are enforced and that grass clippings should not be blown into the street.
• scheduled a parks and recreation meeting for Monday at 4:30 p.m. to discuss the reinstatement of the parks board.
• scheduled a meeting of the whole for Monday at 5 p.m. to discuss the tax increment financing agreement negotiated with Cody Clark and the development he is working on in the village.
• was informed by Councilman Dave Burtch that the village downtown is on its way to becoming a historical district. He reported the applications have been submitted and the state should bestow the designation by the end of the year.
• approved a pool rental reservation form that Hyman had drawn up last year.
