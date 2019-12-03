PAULDING — Village residents here may see a higher-than-expected increase in water rates next year.
A water rate increase proposal highlighted Paulding Village Council’s brief meeting Monday evening.
Councilman Randy Daeger reported on a Nov. 26 utility committee meeting, where officials discussed the adequacy of raising water rates by 3% next year. That is the figure within the village administrator’s discretion.
But Daeger relayed that a larger 9% increase is needed (thus requiring council action in the future).
In his report, Daeger noted that “the cost of new water filters for the water plant have been higher than expected. Cost of day-to-day operations has increased. To meet these demands and others, it was decided by the utility committee to increase the water rates by 9% to get the village through the increased financial demands in the water department. On the average water bill, this would mean an increase of $1.90 per month.”
He noted that the committee also recommended a five-year water rate study.
For the 9% increase to be enacted for 2020, council will have to consider emergency legislation at its Dec. 16 meeting.
Also Monday, council held a second reading on its 2020 budget ordinance. A third and final reading is expected before council gives the legislation a final vote, probably on Dec. 16.
The largest expenditures in the proposed $7.28 million budget, with 2019 adopted spending amounts in parenthesis, include: income tax fund, $1,014,100 ($880,100); wastewater separation, $1,000,000 ($4,164,000); water, $872,550 ($843,350); general fund, $680,125 ($641,600); sewer, $613,950 ($563,500); sewer separation capital improvement, $581,100 ($571,100); police, $527,625 ($427,225); water treatment plant capital improvement, $419,000 ($393,200); street construction, $325,200 ($234,100); water capital improvement, $245,200 ($295,100); EMS fund, $168,800 ($139,000); solid waste fund, $166,550 ($155,250); fire levy, $108,000 ($108,000); sewer capital improvement, $103,900 ($103,200); street light levy, $86,500 ($86,000); pool maintenance, $76,700 ($69,740); Paulding County Firefighters Association fund, $72,750 ($72,650).
In other business, council:
• approved an emergency resolution amending a date on legislation placing a 0.1%, five-year income proposal for cemetery maintenance on the March 17 ballot. Council had approved a resolution on Nov. 18 placing the matter before voters next year, but it incorrectly listed the election date as March 10.
• gave a first reading to an ordinance amending the 2019 budget to reflect a reduction of $905,760 compared to what was originally appropriated. Increases of $280,000 in the income tax fund and $195,000 in the water capital improvement funds were noted, but these were more than offset by a reduction of $1,664,000 in the wastewater sewer separation fund.
• Goebel reported that the last day for leaf pickup will be Wednesday. He requested that those using the village compost site remove their leaves from bags.
• Councilman Barb Rife noted that the buildings and grounds committee discussed repairs to the village maintenance building. Estimated cost to the former Stykemain vehicle dealership building is $13,000, she said.
• received Mayor Greg Reinhart’s police report. It noted 245 service requests, 955 security checks and eight citations.
• gave a second reading to a resolution allowing the purchase of supplies for 2020. Street maintenance materials, water chemicals, piping, vehicles, traffic control equipment and fire hydrants are among the supplies.
• Councilman David Burtch noted that a request for the annexation of two parcels of land on Gasser Road has been made. One totals 6.1 acres, the other is 9 acres. He also reminded that the annual Merry and Bright Christmas event is scheduled Sunday, with a parade to begin at 5:30 p.m.
• approved a motion to pay bills.
• Councilman Greg White reported on a street committee meeting. Discussions have begun on the possibility of extending sidewalks on Dooley Drive, from Emerald Road to U.S. 127, and then perhaps to Countryside Estates.
• Councilman Tim Boss reported that the safety committee recently met and discussed the rotation of police cruisers. He said the committee likely would make a recommendation next year.
• approved a motion joining the Paulding Chamber of Commerce for 2020. The cost is $135.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.