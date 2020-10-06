PAULDING — Paulding Village Council met Monday, taking action on a handful of ordinances. Numerous issues were discussed, including parking in the downtown area.
Council approved an ordinance amending and increasing appropriations for current expenses and other expenditures of the village during the year ending Dec. 31 and declaring an emergency.
Funds include: sewer operating, $5,000 for meters; Ohio Department of Transportation grant, $85,000 for Wall Street reconstruction; and OPWC grant, $77,000 for Walnut Street reconstruction. The ordinance will be certified to the county auditor and in effect.
A third reading was held on an ordinance amending sections III, V and VII and renumbering other sections of ordinance 1362.07, an ordinance establishing regulations for the placement of signs within the village.
A third reading also was held on ordinances amending the speed limit on Airport Road/Township Highway 162 (from 45 mph to 35 mph); and prohibiting the deposition of animal waste and requiring the removal and remediation of the waste.
Council heard a streets committee update, which included a parking issue near the intersection of Williams and Perry streets. There was discussion about the village purchasing an empty lot for future parking. Negotiations with the owner, Mike Iler, are underway.
The committee also recommended investigating a landlord providing parking for residents in the rear of the building, and parallel parking in front of the board of elections. It also discussed creating turn lanes on eastbound Perry Street at Main Street, with the committee recommending taking no action.
The street committee also reported that the library is choosing to enforce parking for library users only in its lot. Residents in nearby apartments will no longer be allowed to park in that lot. It was recommended that the village create new street parking spaces on the north side of Harrison Street, between Williams and Main and Cherry and Williams streets.
That committee discussed the enforcement of two-hour street parking in downtown Paulding. A Supreme Court decision restricted the use of tire chalking for enforcement of time limits on parking. The committee will research the use and cost of parking kiosks in place of parking meters for enforcement. Motorists would purchase a two-hour parking permit from the kiosk and place the permit on the dashboard of their vehicle where it could be seen by law enforcement.
In addition, council members were informed that the Union Bank, Columbus Grove, was in negotiations with the Paulding County CIC to purchase the former Masonic Lodge. The goal is to open a new bank.
In other business, council:
• learned that direct deposit was a success.
• approved $19,000 of the income tax receipts slated for the park capital improvement fund to be transferred from the general fund.
• was informed that the recreation committee discussed making village parks smoke-free.
• heard from Tom Sinn, who introduced himself as a candidate for commissioner.
• held an executive session to discuss the purchase of property for public use.
• learned that leaf pickup will get underway this month, though no starting date was given.
• was informed that Halloween festivities are slated for 3-5 p.m. Oct. 31, following the parade.
