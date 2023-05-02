PAULDING — Two new volunteer firefighters were added to the ranks at Paulding Fire Department on Monday night when village council met in regular session.
Alan Manz and Rylee Carlisle had submitted applications and references to the council, and Mayor Greg White presented them Tuesday to the council for approval. Fire Chief Todd Weidenhamer had approved the applications, so council accepted both individuals as new firefighters.
Mayor White also reiterated the proper placement of signs on private lawns.
“I want to remind everyone that we have an ordinance concerning where to place yard signs,” he said. “I still see some signs that are not properly placed. They have to be in the yard, not in the area between the street and the sidewalk. If you live in an area that has no sidewalk, they have to be 10 feet from the road.”
Village Administrator Jason Vance reported that, even with the delays the village endured, the Gasser Road infrastructure upgrade project is completed. He said he would sign the certificate of completion immediately.
Vance also recommended council approved — with Police Chief Randy Crawford’s consent — Brandon Shuherk as a full-time police officer. He had been on probationary status.
“With the approval of my report tonight I will move forward with that,” Vance added.
Two committee meetings were held before the meeting Monday — parks and recreation and a committee of the whole. The parks and recreation meeting was scheduled at the request of a citizen group that wanted to start a friends of the park group. Tim Boss, council member gave the report of the meeting and said that it was mostly informational.
“No decisions were made, so there is nothing to vote on,” said Boss. “The group wants to do things like help with cleanup, mulch and help with some maintenance. There was some discussion about scheduling events. The group will continue to gather information before presenting something to the council to vote on.”
Randy Daeger, president of council, reported that the committee of the whole met to discuss a tax increment financing (TIF) agreement for infrastructure on the Countryside Estates construction site on Gasser Road.
“Cody Clark and (Paulding County Economic Development Director) Tim Copsey were at the meeting about the TIF concerning Cody’s construction site. We did not get all of the information, but we did talk about entrances and exits of the site,” he reported.
In other news, the council:
• heard report from Dave Burtch, council member, that a community event is planned for Friday evening. “Tunes, Brews and BBQ” will begin at 4:30 p.m. with food from Shigs in Pit, and at 7 p.m. “Wastin’ Neon” will perform live music.
• approved Nicki Coak as summer help in the village offices.
• was reminded by Burtch to sign up for the community calendar, Yodel.
• met in executive session to discuss financial and personnel matters.
