PAULDING — Paulding Village Council took action Monday evening on amending and increasing appropriations on 2020 expenses. Council also held a reading on an ordinance concerning water rates.
Council okayed ordinance 1608-20, amending and increasing appropriations for current expenses and other expenditures of the village for the year ending Dec. 31, 2020, and declaring an emergency.
Council also held a first reading on ordinance 1605-20, establishing rates to be charged for water consumers for the service supplied by the water department and repealing ordinance 1576-19.
The request for establishing water rates includes commencing with a March 1 billing. This would include an annual rate increase not to exceed 5% for residential water service inside village limits for residents, non-residents and commercial customers, as well as customers outside the village limits.
Residential rates could be a minimum charge per month of $9.75 per 1,000 gallons inside corporation limits and $24.38 per 1,000 gallons outside the corporation limits.
Non-residential and commercial rates could be $12.68 per 1,000 gallons inside corporation limits and $31.67 per 1,000 gallons outside corporation limits.
Council scheduled a utility committee meeting for 4:30 p.m. Dec. 29. The meeting is open to the public.
Then a second reading was held on two pieces of legislation: ordinance 1603-20 approving a residence outside the village by the village administrator; and ordinance 1604-20 amending sections III and IV of ordinance 841-82 prohibiting the deposit, storage, maintenance or collection of junk or junk motor vehicles on any premises, and repealing ordinances 1001-89 and 1580-20.
Approved following a third reading was a resolution to initiate an amendment to section 90.10 of the village zoning code, establishing regulations on the placement of portable storage containers and similar items.
Finance director Zoe McMaster also sought approval to pay VTF Excavation for a final payment of $351,229.53 for a sewer separation project.
In addition, she noted that the village is spending the balance of the CARES Act money, however some of it may have to be returned to the state.
During the Dec. 10 planning commission meeting, it was noted that there was a request from Paulding Exempted Village Schools to rezone four lots at the corner of Wall and Water streets from R-3 to B-2. The reason was so that all the lots that the district owns would be zoned the same. A zoning planning commission public hearing was scheduled for 5 p.m. Feb. 3.
In other business, council:
• discussed the loss of water throughout the village and directing it to the reservoir.
• learned that income tax receipts for the year are down $63,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.