PAULDING — Salary increases for municipal employees here were approved by Paulding Village Council during its regular meeting Monday evening.
Councilman Randy Daeger provided a recap of a Jan. 23 council salary and allowance committee meeting at which a pay hike for all full-time employees was recommended. According to Daeger’s report, this would result in an “average” 3% increase for employees, dating back to Jan. 1.
Council approved the report, which allows the increases to be adopted.
Still under discussion is a possible pay raise for the village’s EMS coordinator. One reason given Monday is the job “has become nearly a full-time position.”
However, the committee did not recommend a specific amount during its Jan. 23 meeting, waiting instead for another discussion later this week. That committee session will be held Wednesday morning, immediately after council’s street committee meets at 9 a.m. to discuss pavement cracksealing, equipment and possible work to Baldwin Street.
Also Monday, council fielded a question about the village’s planned housing survey.
The survey will begin in the next several days, and offer online participation. Additionally, paper copies can be obtained at the Paulding County Carnegie Library.
Councilman David Burtch said results of the survey should be available around May.
In other business Monday, council:
• approved an emergency ordinance adopting American Legal Publishing’s Ohio Basic Code 2020 edition for the town’s municipal code. The emergency provision means the ordinance becomes law immediately.
• learned from Harvey Hyman, the village’s solicitor, that he is still working on an ordinance that might address animal waste in public spaces, specifically downtown. The matter will be discussed during a council committee meeting at 5 p.m. Feb. 13.
• approved the building and grounds committee report for its Jan. 27 session. This will allow Administrator Dale Goebel to draw up a new mowing contract for village property and allow bids to be advertised.
• approved Goebel’s regular report. He noted that the village’s proposed 0.1% income tax levy for cemetery expenses will be on the March 17 ballot, while most service lines have been connected in the Wall Street waterline project. Meanwhile, the following assessments will be sent to the county auditor: Calib Kochel, $172.52; Julie Wilhelm, $100.64; Melissa Escalera, $372.88; and Peggy Wolfe and the William H. Wolfe Life Estate, $297.19, all for water/sanitary sewer/garbage.
• received the village police department’s January report, showing 224 service requests, one traffic crash, 971 security checks, four parking tickets and six junk notice letters sent. Some $75 in parking fines was received.
• approved a motion paying village bills.
• met in executive session to discuss financial matters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.