PAULDING — Village council here narrowly agreed to contribute to an annual Christmas light display during its meeting Monday evening.
Shaun Matako, chairman of Community Revitalizing Paulding (CoRP), requested a $500 contribution toward the lighted Christmas tree in Herb Monroe Park. He said Solid Ground, a landscaping business that has helped cover the cost of Merry and Bright’s annual Christmas light display, isn’t able to do so.
“... for several years Solid Ground has been very gracious in donating the cost and the labor and everything of putting those lights up for us,” continued Matako, “and I’m sure you all know ... that they’re not able to do that any longer. That leaves us with a $3,500 burden. In addition to that, we have about $1,000 worth of lights and decorations that have to be replaced.”
He said the VFW is offering some help while “a couple of others” are trying.
Recently, Matako indicated, he approached Paulding County commissioners, who agreed to provide $2,300 for lighting the Paulding Courthouse property.
On a motion by Councilman David Burtch, council approved Matako’s request, 3-2. Burtch was joined by Randy Daeger and Dan Workman in support, while councilmen Tim Boss and Greg White were opposed. Councilman Barb Rife was not in attendance.
Resident Karen Sunday questioned the contribution, noting other projects for which the money could be used.
“It’s been years we’ve been working on Emerald Acres (sewer separation project), and there’s never enough time, never money to get other things done,” she said. “I’m not sure why we can’t get donations from other places.”
Earlier in Monday’s meeting, Sunday said she had contacted the VFW about a possible contribution, for which she was thanked by Burtch.
In response to Sunday’s suggestion that other businesses be approached, Daeger said “businesses around town get hammered all the time for donations.”
In other business on Monday, council:
• Administrator Dale Goebel reminded council that a 3% water rate increase — approved last year — becomes effective Jan. 1. This should raise the minimum residential water bill by 43 cents, according to Goebel.
• Solicitor Harvey Hyman indicated that he should have legislation ready next week to place the village’s 0.1% income tax request for cemetery expenses on the March ballot. The filing deadline is Dec. 18. And he reminded council that a decision needs to be made about which attorney will handle Paulding’s new municipal court. Paulding County Court will become Paulding Municipal Court in January.
• Goebel informed council that leaf pickup began Monday. Areas west of Williams Street will be addressed on Mondays, while areas east of there will be addressed on Wednesdays. Reinhart noted that the leaf drop has been late this year, and suggested a final pickup later, following a break.
• Hyman reported that final details of an agreement with Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative still need to be worked out on new “Welcome to Paulding” signs. The signs will be installed on the north and south corporation limits on U.S. 127 at the co-op’s cost. Goebel reported that the village wouldn’t be liable for their cost if they are struck by a vehicle.
• council gave a second reading to a resolution “accepting the Ohio Department of Transportation’s recommendation to lower the statutory speed limit of 50 mph” on West Wayne Street (Ohio 111) between Ohio 500/County Road 103 and County Road 107.
• resident Tony Buchman voiced a concern about the accumulation of garbage in certain trash containers around town. Goebel said addressing the problem is a “slow process” which involves the police. A sharp exchange resulted between Buchman and Mayor Greg Reinhart who suggested that Buchman purchase one of the properties where the problem persists, saying that’s how you have to “protect your neighborhood, protect your village.” Buchman responded that Reinhart’s remarks were “out of line.”
• council learned that an 18.4% increase in village health insurance premiums is scheduled for 2020.
• council scheduled meetings of its salary and allowance committee (to consider health insurance), building and grounds committee (to discuss the utility building), and utility committee (to review water and sewer rate increases) beginning at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 13. A recreation committee to discuss a contract for Horse Power Days will be held at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 14.
• Reinhart noted that Timothy Ridgway has been added as a reserve police officer. Reinhart also informed council that the police department handled 251 service calls in October, while $175 was received in parking fines.
• Goebel recommended that village utility employee Trevor Domina be moved to permanent status as he has met the necessary requirements and passed a CDL test.
