• Paulding County

Council agenda:

Paulding Village Council may consider four legislative items during its meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the village office, 116 Main St.

Scheduled for first readings are separate ordinances increasing the water capital improvement rate and the sewer capital improvement rate and a resolution authorizing the zoning inspector to set application rates and establish requirements.

Set for a third reading is an ordinance amending sections III and IV of ordinance number 841-82 prohibiting the storage of junk vehicles.

