• Paulding County
Council agenda:
Paulding Village Council will consider two legislative items during its meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the village office, 116 Main St.
Scheduled for second readings are ordinances raising the monthly debt service fee for village water users and raising the monthly debt service fee for village sewer users.
