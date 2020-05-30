• Paulding County

Paulding council:

Paulding Village Council will consider three ordinances during its meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the village office, 116 Main St.

Scheduled for first readings are ordinances establishing the limited use of coronavirus relief funding and amending the 2020 budget.

Set for a first reading is an ordinance amending sections III and IV of ordinance number 841-82 prohibiting the storage of junk vehicles.

