• Paulding County

Council agenda:

Paulding Village Council will consider five legislative items during its meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the village offices at 116 S. Main St.

Scheduled for first readings are ordinances setting the investment policy for the village; amending sections III and IV of ordinance number 841-82 prohibiting the deposit, storage, maintenance or collection of junk or junk motor vehicles; and amending the 2020 budget.

Two resolutions accepting the annexation petition of the Community Improvement Corporation of Paulding Inc. and Schweller Properties LLC and placing a 0.4-mill renewal levy for EMS service before voters also are set for first readings.

