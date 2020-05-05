PAULDING — A new policy for water service deposits was approved by village council here Monday night.
The action followed a recommendation from Administrator Dale Goebel.
“The way the policy is now — (the) security deposit transfers to the new residence before the final bill is paid at the first residence,” he said. “That’s going to stop. (The) security deposit stays with the first residence until that bill’s paid in full. To get the water turned on at the second residence, they have to pay another security deposit. Then when the residence’s bill is paid, if there’s any security deposit left, then they will get that refund. So, we cannot, not turn on at the second place because they got cleaning to do and things like that. They just have to come up with a second security deposit in the second place.”
Goebel noted that credit on one account cannot be transferred by the village to another account.
Council approved a report made by Councilman Randy Daeger about the April 28 utility committee meeting.
The report also noted discussion about a storm sewer tap, two sanitary sewer lines that need “immediate attention” — one along North Drive, the other servicing Paulding County Hospital, Whispering Pines Apartments and Den Herder Funeral Home — and drainage issues raised by Matt and Karen Sunday.
These topics will be discussed at the utility committee’s next meeting scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on May 13.
Also Monday, Goebel thanked voters who supported a 0.1% income tax levy for cemetery maintenance.
Too, he reminded residents that grass clippings are not allowed to be blown onto streets. He indicated that village police would be citing offenders following one warning.
Passing along a message from the village’s water department, Goebel advised that businesses and churches which have been closed during the coronavirus remediation period should flush their water lines.
In other business Monday, council:
• approved a motion authorizing payment of $274,216.63 to VTF Excavation, Celina, for the ongoing sanitary/storm sewer separation project on the west end of town.
• passed a motion to purchase a glass and printer box at the village utility office, at a cost not to exceed $3,000. Finance Director Zoe McMaster provided an estimate of $1,987.
• passed a motion approving a village records commission composed of the mayor, finance director, solicitor, council member and citizen. The commission will meet every six months.
• approved the finance committee report provided by Councilman David Burtch for the committee’s April 28 meeting. Discussion items included a village credit card policy, a mayoral investment policy ordinance pending further legal review and the addition of $1,500 to the mayor’s discretionary fund.
• approved a motion establishing the mayor as the compliance officer for the village’s credit card policy.
• approved the safety committee report provided by Councilman Barb Riffe for the committee’s April 28 meeting. The finance director would like council to develop a personal policy plan dealing with emergency situations such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Riffe will work on a template. The village’s EMS coordinator would like to purchase a Lifepak monitor system from the EMS funds. The village EMS also wants to buy a second monitor, but is considering grant funds for that purpose, according to Riffe. The committee recommended the purchase of one monitor for no more than $27,000.
• approved motions accepting financial statements as presented and paying the village’s bills.
• scheduled an ordinance committee meeting for May 13 (following the utility committee meeting).
• was informed that the ID for future meetings aired via the messaging system Zoom is 445 135 2151.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.