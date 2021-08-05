PAULDING — The introduction of a piece of legislation and a resolution for a new federal holiday topped the agenda for the Paulding Village Council on Monday night.
The only ordinance for the council to consider was a renewal agreement for Ohio Power AEP to operate within the Village. The agreement renews the electric company’s supply for ten years.
In line with the newly created federal holiday of Juneteenth, the council passed a resolution that provided for the annual observance of the holiday to coincide with the federal observance. This year, because the holiday had just been made a federal observance on June 17, the resolution made Sept. 3, 2021, the date for the Village’s observance.
Village Administrator, Jason Vance, reported that the contractor had finished installing the new sanitary sewer main and structures on the sanitary sewer replacement project. Vance said, “Ground restoration is set for some time September to allow for some ground settling.”
Vance also reported that at Lafountain Park the contractor has finished installing the new skate park structures and is still in need of concrete repairs. A portion of fencing also needs to be replaced before the skate park project is completed and ready to open to the public.
The village pool repairs have also begun with the intention of reopening the pool in 2022, as previously reported.
Additionally, a quote has been requested for an engineering service agreement that Vance intimated would be for the “preliminary design of a mechanical waste water treatment plant.”
Finally, according to Vance, portions of several streets are being considered for improvements: North Sherman, West Jackson, Dix, Grant, North Dewitt and Baldwin streets; Airport Road and Flatrock Drive.
In other news, the council:
• accepted the report from the streets committee, wherein the condition of Sherman Street was the focus of discussion. Reportedly, the street has not been well maintained and is impassable. A few other streets were discussed and it was decided that a proper base needs to be put down for sustainable repairs; until such time that can happen, repairs are requested from a prepared list with Sherman Street a priority.
• heard that engineering was called in to inspect the streets and offer the best way to repair.
• accepted the report from the utility committee where the topic of discussion was extension of sewer and water from Alex Products to County Road 103. Village Council was asked to make the extension a priority, as the investors will break ground as soon as the project begins.
• heard that monies for the sewer/water project for Alex Products would be taken from half of the Rescue Plan finances — a total of $600,000 with half of that being $300,000. The committee recommends more questions be answered before embarking on the project. Another meeting was requested for utility committee.
After all reports were made and legislation voted upon, the village council voted to enter into executive session to consider personnel matters.
Following the executive session, Council returned for questions and comments from residents and local press.
When asked about the position of finance director, Mayor Greg White stated that the position has not been filled so, at this time, there was nothing to comment.
Having no further work, the meeting adjourned.
