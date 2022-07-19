PAULDING — Paulding Village may be seeking two full-time EMT positions.
The safety committee previously met to discuss the possibility of hiring two EMTs. Having discussed the proposition at the last council meeting, there were concerns to be discussed: does the village need full-time paid positions like this? Can the village sustain the positions?
Council member Dan Workman reported on the committee meeting and said the committee recommends moving forward.
“Harvey (Hyman, solicitor) talked about the funding requirements for the position,” reported Workman. “Also Mayor (Greg) White talked with the Hicksville mayor and talked about what their costs and requirements are. We decided to recommend to council to hire two EMTs, and Harvey has committed to draw up the applications for us.”
The ordinance committee met recently to discuss both the problems of navigating the narrow Buckeye Drive as well as recent letters that were sent out for vacant buildings. The letters, a requirement of an ordinance passed earlier this year, were sent out to inform owners of vacant/abandoned buildings of their responsibilities for upkeep.
Out of 16 letters sent, only five have returned with requests for waivers, according to Hyman, reported council member Lois Beamer. Those buildings of concern are:
• 112 S. Williams St.: owner Shelly Robertson asked for an exemption from the ordinance as the building is used for large gatherings and sits empty. The request was granted.
• 119 N. Main St.: a waiver has been granted because it has been rented.
• 118 E. Perry St.: recruiting office for Greentop Dairy. More information is needed such as proof of insurance, inspection and assurance that utilities are up to code. The request is on hold.
• 100-102 N. Williams St.: used as a wholesale drug store. It does have some violations and a letter will be sent for more information from the owner. At this time, a request is denied for these properties.
Another issue of concern in the ordinance committee was the parking problem on Buckeye Drive. As was reported at the last meeting mail and other delivery vehicles, as well as school buses and refuse pick-up vehicles are challenged to get through the narrow street, especially when residents of the area park on the street.
The committee had discussed, and council approved, the issuance of letters to all of the residents to alert them to the challenge. The committee also asked for council to consider street signs indicating no parking along the street.
Jerry Adams, a resident on the street, attended the council meeting and asked council to reconsider its actions.
“I don’t want to penalize the whole street because I park on it,” said Adams. “I know I am the only one who parks on it. I would like to help alleviate the problem any way we can.”
Village Administrator Jason Vance tried to address the narrowness of the street.
“I have to look at the ODOT specs to see what the codes and requirements are for the street,” said Vance. “It may be classified as a secondary street and we can get by with it being narrower than others, but we still will have requirements. I have measured it and it is just under 20 feet.”
Beamer, who lives on the street as well as being on council, also spoke up.
“We are trying to do something for the street by starting with the signs first,” stated Beamer. “It’s multiple challenges with different businesses and deliveries that park on the street throughout the day. It’s not just you. And we have to think of how difficult it would be if we had a fire. How would we get fire trucks down the street?”
Adams agreed, “I understand, I just don’t think we should penalize the whole street because of me. I do understand.”
The building/grounds and cemetery committees also met recently to discuss drainage issues in Live Oak Cemetery.
Dave Burtch, committee/council member reported that no action was required for the council since the meeting focused on discussion.
“We met at the request of some citizens to talk about the condition of the cemetery and the standing water that lays on the graves,” reported Burtch.
With water drainage a high priority, Vance has said that he will discuss with a civil engineer how best to prepare the grounds — such as removal of dead trees and locating current drainage. Vance provided proposed catch basins by using a map of the cemetery indicating the costs and logistics of such a project.
Briefly the group also discussed recent repairs to the cemetery mausoleum, and promised a meeting with the construction company that made the repairs before final payment.
Finance Director Cheryl Halter reported that the village continues to move forward on the new utility billing system with Sept. 7 as the day of complete transfer to it. She also reported that the auditor has requested starting the audit for 2020 and 2021. She will get to work on the audit as soon as possible.
