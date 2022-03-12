PAULDING — An allocation of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for broadband expansion was recently approved by Paulding County commissioners during one of their recent meetings here.
Commissioners also were informed of a new branch for Northwest State Community College in Van Wert (see below).
Three subgrant agreements were approved with Brown, Carryall and Washington townships for ARPA funds to expand broadband capabilities in those political subdivisions.
The money is part of the $3.62 million in ARPA funds to be provided to Paulding County from the federal government.
Grant funds earmarked for the above three townships “to improve broadband access” include: Brown, $61,436.50; Carryall, $126,329.78; and Washington Township, $35,981.99.
Separate resolutions for each agreement state that the money will “assist in the funding of a fiber optic broadband project.”
Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard approved advertising to seek engineering proposals on broadband projects in Brown and Washington townships.
Moving to another matter, commissioners met with Albert Lewis and Dr. Todd Hernandez of Northwest State Community College (NSCC) to discuss the learning institution’s recent expansion.
The college purchased a building in Van Wert that will serve “as a full-service campus,” according to commissioners’ meeting minutes. Hernandez (NSCC’s president) “is excited that NSCC will be able to serve residents” of Paulding and Van Wert counties, the minutes explained.
NSCC “will be working closely with these counties’ mayors, economic development, commissioners, schools and area employers to collaborate partnerships that will serve NSCC learners and provide an equitable opportunity to succeed,” according to the minutes. Additionally, Hernandez noted that the college will “gear the programs to the needs in the counties.”
Commissioners thanked NSCC officials and expressed their excitement about the expansion.
In other business, commissioners:
• hosted the county land bank meeting.
• met with the county’s maintenance director, Tim Yenser, for an update on the McDonald Pike office renovation project.
• held a meeting with Paulding County Economic Development Director Tim Copsey and others to discuss the possibility of a collaborative among Antwerp, Paulding and Payne for water service. Paulding’s water plant would supply all three communities. (Details of this initiative appeared in the March 5 edition of The Crescent-News.)
• opened bids on concrete box culverts for Paulding County Engineer Travis McGarvey’s office. Bids were received from Midwest Tile and Concrete Projects, Woodburn, Ind., $307,458; Lyndsay Precast, Inc., Canal Fulton, $352,606.17; and Phoenix Contracting, LLC, Ruskin, Fla., $842,880. The bids were to be reviewed and a contract approved at a later date.
• passed two resolutions approving amendments to the 2022 budget totaling $3,050.
• met with James Bailey of Brown & Brown to discuss a wellness program for county employees.
• discussed the county’s emergency operation and mitigation plans with EMA Director Ed Bohn. He also noted that the fire training facility in Paulding will host a countywide training session for local firefighters and EMS personnel on March 26.
