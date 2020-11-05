PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners were updated on county sales tax figures and other fiscal numbers during a recent meeting here.
The commissioners recently provided The Crescent-News with minutes of two meetings held Oct. 28 and Monday.
Paulding County Auditor Claudia Fickel informed commissioners during a county audit meeting on Oct. 28 that county sales tax receipts totaled $1,912,300.30 for this year’s third quarter. The October total was $208,328.20, down 1.8% from October 2019.
Fickel also reported that the county’s third quarter general fund receipts totaled $5,923,422.17, an increase of 0.09% while expenses were $4,860,477.43, a decrease of $120,891.44 (2.43%)
Commissioner Tony Zartman noted that the county is “doing remarkably well,” according to the meeting minutes.
Keeping with financial matters, Paulding County Treasurer Lou Ann Wannemacher reported that the county’s investments totaled $19,839,813.67, down about $50,000 from 2019.
On the tax front, Wannemacher noted that the county’s property tax rate is 4%. The meeting minutes stated that Wannemacher is “very pleased” with the number, while “a lot of people used their stimulus money to pay for their taxes.”
Her office has sent out delinquency notices to taxpayers owing $1,000 or more, and this is “working well” as the treasurer’s office is “receiving payments and setting up plans for payments,” according to the meeting minutes.
In another matter, commissioners discussed the condition of Cecil Village’s wastewater system with Austin Cerna and Dennis Miller of Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO) and others.
Improvements totaling $77,000 are needed, while other administrative and engineering costs would be added.
MVPO and Wessler Engineering will set up a meeting with village officials to discuss the improvements. They will report back to commissioners.
The meeting minutes noted that “commissioners expressed the importance of the Village of Cecil having a maintenance plan in place to maintain the sewer system and having a set system in place ... with proper training and knowledge of the system so that in five or more years down the road, the village is not back in the same situation as they are in now.”
A recap which appeared in Tuesday’s Crescent-News of two previous commissioners meetings in October noted that commissioners approved three supplemental appropriations totaling $735,685.66 in the 2020 budget during a recent session.
Additional information provided by the commissioners office this week noted that the expenditures all went for paving projects. This included $69,612.02 in Jackson Township, $262,248.90 in Harrison Township and $403,824.74 in Benton and Paulding townships.
In other business, commissioners:
• discussed the Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) of Paulding’s plan to purchase the former Masonic Temple building in Paulding with Dave Burtch of the CIC. He noted that pending an inspection, closing on the building may take place in mid-December.
• discussed COVID-19 statistics with Ed Bohn, the county’s EMA director. Commissioners gave Bohn permission to use the OSU Extension Center to station the county’s personal protective equipment trailer. Zartman noted that the county’s COVID cases are “increasing quickly.”
• learned from Paulding County Juvenile/Probate Judge Michael Wehrkamp that the county’s court appointed special advocates (CASA) program has begun with nine applicants. He noted that juvenile court cases have “just exploded” in the past 3 1/2 years.
• met with Paulding Municipal Court Judge Suzanne Rister to discuss procedures. She praised the hard work of Paulding County Jail’s corrections officer, stating her “appreciation for their help and dedication,” according to commissioners’ meeting minutes.
• approved a resolution setting up a coronavirus supplemental fund with an allocation of $50,000.
