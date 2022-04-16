PAULDING — An update on OSU Extension Office activities here was given during a recent Paulding County commissioners meeting.
The county’s OSU Extension educator, Sarah Noggle, reviewed the first quarter of 2022 along with Michael Schweinsberg, extension educator, 4-H Youth Development; Erika Johanns, program assistant for SNAP-Ed; and Rachel Cochran, responsible for water quality topics in Van Wert, Paulding and Defiance counties.
Pesticide and fertilizer application recertification were among tasks handled during the first three months of the year.
Eighty-six applications were recertified in Paulding County during three sessions while instruction was provided to 171 applications in Defiance, Henry and Williams counties.
Some 127 fertilizer recertifications were provided in Paulding County in three sessions along with 92 in Henry and Williams counties.
Cochran explained that she hosted five water quality seminars to discuss such things as phosphorus, nitrogen and conservation drainage. More than 200 persons were reached.
She noted that 211 farmers were instructed on fertilizer application laws during the recertification process. Meeting minutes noted that “this will allow area farmers to make decisions with their fertilizer and nutrient management plans.”
According to Cochran, she also “co-authored an article published in Ohio’s Country Journal about interactions of drainage water management and cover crops. This will allow area farmers to combine two farming best management practices to reduce nutrient losses from fields.”
Additionally, three “5-minute ag topic” videos were produced for information on phosphorus, manure and cover crops” to assist area farmers.
Other OSU Extension Office highlights: monthly meetings were held by Master Gardener volunteers from January-March, 296 Paulding County youth were reported to be involved in 4-H programs and a virtual presentation on the new “farm stress” program was made virtually with 496 participating and
The “farm stress” program — made possible by an Ohio Department of Agriculture grant — provides instruction to social workers, licensed counselors and practitioners “for understanding life on the farm for counseling” in rural areas.
On another topic, Schweinsberg reported that an in-school 4-H club was created at Divine Mercy Catholic School where students are undertaking a project and a school fair is planned. This is reportedly “the first program like this” in Ohio, according to commissioners’ meeting minutes.
Schweinsberg noted that 22 sophomores at Antwerp High School participated in “teen mental health first aid” while 27 juniors there were involved in the same program from Feb. 23-March 30.
In other business, commissioners:
• hosted the county land bank meeting.
• attended the Defiance County-Paulding County Job and Family Services meeting in Defiance.
• met in executive session with Matt Miller, county assistant prosecutor, to discuss personnel.
• passed a resolution appointing Josh Sinn to a three-year term on the planning commission.
• received the monthly Paulding County Jail report from Sheriff Jason Landers. He reported that in March the jail housed 46 inmates (32 males and 14 females) who served 505 days (10.9 days per inmate). Some 1,411 meals were served in March.
• met with the county’s maintenance director, Tim Yenser, for his weekly update. He noted that a walk-through for the courthouse exterior window and door replacement project was held recently.
• approved a resolution allowing the Paulding County Senior Center to sell surplus equipment at public auction.
• passed a resolution appropriating $250,000 in the 2022 budget for capital improvements.
