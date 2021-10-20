PAULDING — Ohio's pending opioid settlement was a topic of a recent Paulding County commissioners meeting.
Anne Spence of the Ohio Attorney General's Office joined a discussion with Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard on the OneOhio settlement. She reported that 85% of the money from the proposed settlement would be distributed locally.
According to commissioners' meeting minutes, 55% will go to "a foundation created to disburse the money and fund programs that benefit Ohioans affected and/or prevent addiction" while 30% will be set aside "for community recovery programs at the local level." The remaining 15% will go to the state.
Additionally, Spence noted that the "Ohio stolen gun portal" is now available on the attorney general's website to determine if a gun had been reported stolen.
The meeting minutes noted that "this online tool aims to protect buyers and traders from purchasing a stolen gun and to facilitate the return of stolen firearms to their rightful owners."
In addition to introducing the county's new victims assistance advocate, Mercedes Rios, Burkard explained that he assisted Paulding County EMA Director Ed Bohn in receiving state certification for the county's training facility. The certification will allow the center to be used.
Commissioners also met with Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers for his regular update on county jail operations.
He reported that during September the jail housed 75 inmates (63 males and 12 females) with an average stay of 12.9 days per person. Some 2,739 meals were served in the jail during the month.
On another front, Landers informed commissioners he has hired two new deputies while he will be advertising for one male and one female corrections officer. Both are part-time positions.
In other business, commissioners:
• met with Paulding County Engineer Travis McGarvey who noted that the County Road 156 bridge project will be finished soon and that LED lighting will be placed on a "stop sign ahead" sign at Ohio routes 637 and 613 later this month.
• authorized Dan Foust of the county's soil and water conservation office to purchase a new refrigerator for the Black Swamp Nature Center in Paulding.
• passed a resolution approving a contract with Kristen Kurilee as registered dietitian for the Paulding County Senior Center. Commissioners also approved a resolution ending a contract with Dietary Solutions.
• received an update on buildings and staffing from Corey Walker and Amy Simonis of the Defiance-Paulding County Job and Family Services office.
• approved a resolution accepting Paulding County Hospital's 2022 capital budget.
• discussed the Paulding County Board of Development Disabilities' budget compliance.
• hosted the county land bank's regular meeting.
• passed two resolutions concerning 2021 appropriations. One decreases the amount by $146,000; the other raises it by $4,000.
• approved three resolutions modifying 2021 appropriations by $3,550 with changes in the senior center, IT services and the auditor budgets.
• received a financial review from James Bailey of Brown and Brown, and discussed benefit open enrollment for county employees.
• passed five resolutions amending 2021 appropriations with $185,000 for the commissioners capital assets fund, $25,843.87 for the Ohio Housing Trust, $2,700 for sheriff's reserves, $500 for the OSU Extension Center repairs and $193.21 for the Rosedale Ditch fund.
• approved two resolutions supplementing the 2021 budget with separate expenditures of $92,869.73 and $65,653.13 in the infrastructure projects fund.
