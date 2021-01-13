PAULDING — Updates on Paulding Municipal Court and the county's EMA office were the highlights of Paulding County commissioners' meeting here on Jan. 6.
Commissioners provided The Crescent-News with minutes from the meeting on Tuesday.
Municipal Judge Suzanne Shuman Rister provided her annual report for 2020 to commissioners.
Among other things, she noted the impact of the coronavirus situation on court proceedings.
For example, court bailiffs screened 3,886 persons as they entered the court building this year, down from 7,633 in 2019. Meanwhile, 347 defendants were arraigned via video from Paulding County Jail.
Rister explained that 107 offenders were placed on the court's probation program this year, while 98 were taken off after completing requirements. An average of 142 people were on probation in 2020.
Probationers provided 701 hours of community service in 2020.
Some 3,663 traffic cases were filed into Paulding Municipal Court last year, along with 668 criminal cases and 326 civil cases, according to Rister.
The court collected $972,062.86 in 2020, she reported.
In another development, the court added a "support dog" last year while the handler is in training. The animal was provided by the county dog warden.
According to the meeting minutes, Rister told commissioners that the court promises "prompt and courteous service, and I pledge to the best of my ability to administer justice fairly and impartially."
During the same meeting, Paulding County EMA Director Ed Bohn provided commissioners with a 2020 recap, which he called a year "like no other."
He reported that his office responded to 17 incidents last year and three in other counties, while receiving $124,000 worth of equipment through grants and CARES Act money.
Bohn also mentioned the new mass casualty trailer that Paulding County EMA has secured with a fiscal year 2019 grant. This would help provide equipment quickly for such a tragedy, he told commissioners.
Paulding County Hospital and Oakwood EMS helped complete the trailer with supplies, according to Bohn.
The county's new MARCS system portable radios have been provided to the sheriff's office, he explained. This completed the transition to the communications system for the county's first responders, Bohn reported.
In other business, commissioners:
• approved two resolutions amending the 2021 budget to include additional appropriations totaling $29,980.60. This included $27,480.60 for capital asset/expenses.
• approved a resolution giving Paulding County Engineer Travis McGarvey authority to proceed by "force account" — or with county crews — to maintain and repair county roads and bridges in 2021. McGarvey also met with commissioners and told them that seven bridge projects are planned this year, along with road resurfacing.
• discussed equipment storage space needs with Dan Foust and Sam Smith of the county's soil and water conservation office. They asked about the possibility of building a new storage area, and said they will be checking with their governing board to see if grant funds can be sought for the project.
